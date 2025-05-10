"They'll stink it up": Fans see Arch Manning taking grandfather Archie's legacy ahead as Derek Carr announces retirement

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has big expectations on his shoulders. Despite not having started a full season in college, he is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy next season. Part of the reason he has so much hype is because of his family's legacy. His uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, were star QBs in the 2000s and 2010s.

Additionally, Arch's grandfather, Archie Manning, was a star QB for the New Orleans Saints from 1971 to 1982. It is a lot to live up to, and as a result, his name got brought up with the news on Saturday that New Orleans QB Derek Carr is retiring from the NFL.

Following the announcement, many fans hopped on social media to respond to the post on X. Many of them mentioned that the Saints should now consider tanking next season so that they can draft Arch and continue Archie's legacy.

"Nah. They’ll stink it up for Arch Manning," one fan wrote.

"They’ll get Arch Manning next year, his grandfather played with the saints. Full circle," one fan commented.

"And it begins…." one fan added with a GIF of Arch Manning.

Fans continued to react to the news on X.

"Tank for arch manning @Saints," one fan wrote.

"THIS Bro THIS!! now the tank for Arch Manning definitely gonna heat up.." one fan commented.

"Tyler Shough, you’re on the clock. The Arch Manning to New Orleans campaign will happen quickly and loudly if he struggles," one fan added.

Arch Manning leads a strong 2026 QB draft class

Manning is projected to become a full-time starter for the first time in college this upcoming season. He will take over the starting job from Quinn Ewers and try to get the Texas Longhorns over the hump of winning a championship.

Although there is a lot of excitement around him, he has not proven that he can perform at a high level as a full-time starter.

Regardless, he is still projected to be one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL draft, even though next year is expected to have a stronger QB class than 2025.

Manning leads a class that includes Clemson's Cade Klubnik, Penn State's Drew Allar, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Arizona State's Sam Leavitt.

Manning is the co-favorite to win the Heisman with Nussmeier, according to FanDuel, with +800 odds.

