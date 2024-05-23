“They’ll surely contribute to the reason why your locker room falls apart”: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian talks about minimizing risk on squad

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will be eyeing the national championship in the 2024 college football season. The 50-year-old is entering his fourth year with the Longhorns. Under his tutelage, the team from Austin has gone from a 5-7 record in 2021 to a College Football Playoff Final berth following a Big 12 Championship.

This shows that Sarkisian's approach toward the football program has been methodical and effective. In a recent sit-down with "Late Kick's" Josh Pate, Sarkisian discussed the balance between talent and character in recruiting.

"We don't have to take as many risks," Sarkisian said, referring to his current roster. "Early on, you're probably taking a few more risks. You're probably saying okay, I see the talent."

Stressing the importance of character, the former USC Trojans head coach is of the view that poor character can spread quickly and disrupt team culture.

"They might help you win a couple of games here and there. But they'll surely contribute to the reason why your locker room falls apart," he explained. [05:28]

Texas has proven that it's possible to recruit top talent while maintaining high character standards. The Longhorns signed the No. 6 class in 2024, No. 3 in 2023, and No. 5 in 2022.

Remembering when two of Steve Sarkisian's favorite coaches retired on the same day

The football world was left reeling on January 10, 2024, when two legendary football figures - Nick Saban and Pete Carroll, announced their retirements. For Sarkisian, the news hit particularly hard, as both men played a direct role in shaping his career.

"That was a wild day. I can't remember the order, but it was Nick Saban and Pete Carroll on the same day," Sarkisian told college football analyst Josh Pate.

"For me, those were two men that completely impacted not only my coaching career but me as a man. I worked for Pete Caroll for seven years. He really got me into the industry and I kind of worked my way up with him."

Sarkisian’s connection to Saban is equally profound. The legendary Alabama coach lent a helping hand when Sarkisian was out of work, bringing him back as an analyst and then coordinator.

As Sarkisian continues his journey with Texas, the influence of these two coaching giants remains a cornerstone of his philosophy and approach to the game.

Texas is among the favorites to return to the College Football Playoff this season.

