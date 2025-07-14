"They looked absolutely horrid": CFB analyst reveals 'concerns' over Mike Elko's Texas A&M 

Texas A&M was an impressive team in the 2024 college football season. The program brought in Mike Elko and he had an immediate impact on the team, just as he did at Duke. However, late-season capitulation made the Aggies miss out on the SEC championship game.

Ad

Heading into the 2024 season, there's a lot of confidence in the Aggies. However, in an episode of “The SEC Podcast” on Sunday, Shane Cousin expressed some concerns about the team as the season approaches, despite anticipating a good year for them overall.

“I'm a little torn with A&M,” Cousin said (Timestamp 44:22). Again, I do think they're a better football team. I do think Elko's the right guy, but there are some concerns for me. Wide receiver room; I know Elko's gonna be more involved with the defense, but let's not act like the defense didn't have some moments last year. They looked absolutely horrid.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think that's the big one for me, is just a little more accountability, a little more depth, a little bit more development, and again, a little luck. Gotta have a little bit of luck there. And A&M, I don't think 10-2 is on the board, but it wouldn't blow my mind for a 9-3.”

Ad

Without a doubt, Texas A&M performed beyond the expectations of many in Mike Elko’s first season in charge of the program. The program will be looking to keep that momentum in 2025 as it aims to become a real contender within the SEC after more than a decade.

Ad

Mike Bratton optimistic about Texas A&M heading into 2025

Following the performance last year, Texas A&M is one team many analysts have a lot of confidence in heading into the 2025 season. Mike Bratton hopped on this bandwagon, expressing his optimism about the Aggies in an episode of “The SEC Podcast” on Sunday.

“This is the team,” Bratton said (Timestamp: 42:03). “They're gonna have to flip a couple of games, but again, Texas A&M 8-4, I get it, which is absolutely true. That's not all on Mike Elko, though. He's only been there one year. You know what's so hard, Shane? Put our minds into 7-1.

Ad

“We were 7-1. We were the hottest team in the SEC, and I know it all fell apart, but what do we say? We say this about all the damn coaches, quarterbacks, coordinators. Year two, year two is a takeoff year. If we were the best damn team in year one.”

Losing to South Carolina, Auburn and Texas in the final three conference games derailed the season of Texas A&M in 2024. Playing the same league schedule next season, the Aggies will be conscious of avoiding such late capitulation as they set their eyes on the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More