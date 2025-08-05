"They lost to Georgia badly": Paul Finebaum casts doubt over Dabo Swinney's pursuit to win national championship in 2025

Clemson is heading into the 2025 season with an experienced team and a strong quarterback in Cade Klubnik, who could be a Heisman Trophy contender. After a five-year absence from the College Football Playoff championship game, following four appearances and two national titles between 2015 and 2019, coach Dabo Swinney is looking to bring Clemson back into the ranks.

However, on Tuesday's episode of ESPN’s “Get Up," college football analyst Paul Finebaum shared his doubts about Clemson’s chances.

“Well, first of all, they're in the top 10, so they are getting respect,” Finebaum said (Timestamp: 3:02). “They're playing in one of the biggest games of the year. … I don't want to be too cruel, Clemson is outstanding. I think they are underrated.

"But the problem with Clemson is that they lost to Georgia badly at the beginning of last year, they lost at home to South Carolina. They looked average in their playoff games, so it's hard to wrap one's arm around them right now.”

Clemson’s 2024 campaign began with a 34-3 home loss to Georgia and included two more defeats at home to Louisville and South Carolina. Nevertheless, the Tigers earned a CFP spot, where they lost to Texas in the first round.

Dabo Swinney’s team's chances at the 2025 national championship

The Tigers will return 16 starters, eight on offense and eight on defense, in the 2025 season. Cade Klubnik is coming off his best season yet, where he threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns.

He’ll be helped by the return of his top three wide receivers, Antonio Williams, T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr., who together had 161 catches and 21 touchdowns last year. Clemson’s offensive line is also a strength, with Dabo Swinney calling it the deepest group he’s had, filled with experienced players who have played together for years.

On defense, edge rusher T.J. Parker and defensive tackle Peter Woods will anchor the defensive line, while linebackers Wade Woodaz and Sammy Brown, the top two tacklers from last season, will return to lead the middle. In the secondary, junior cornerback Avieon Terrell will return as well.

Clemson is favored to win the Atlantic Coast Conference, entering the season with the best conference odds at +105. According to ESPN’s FPI, Dabo Swinney's team is ranked seventh nationally with a 47.3% chance of making the CFP and a 3.8% chance of winning the national title.

