"They lost a Heisman and a top 3 QB": CFB fans react as Deion Sanders' Colorado goes unranked in AP Top 25 Poll rankings

When Deion Sanders took over at Colorado, the Buffaloes were coming off a 1-11 season. In his first year as head coach in 2023, Coach Prime improved their record to 4-8 and then built on that with a 9-4 finish in 2024.Despite the strong 2024 season, Colorado did not crack the AP Top 25 Poll, even as fellow Big 12 programs Arizona State, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Kansas State earned spots. Bleacher Report called their omission “disrespectful,” following the dramatic turnaround Sanders had achieved. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, the drop in rankings was somewhat expected, as Colorado is entering a transition period after losing key talent to the NFL, including 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and six other major contributors such as receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard.Many fans agreed that the AP snub reflected those departures.&quot;Well I mean They lost a Heisman and a top 3 QB,&quot; a fan said.Fans react as Colorado goes unranked in AP Top 25 Poll rankings&quot;They lost everyone why is this news?&quot; one quipped.&quot;Well they just two of the greatest football players to walk into the state of Colorado right? Jerseys retired and everything,&quot; a person wrote.&quot;They lost their best players,&quot; a netizen said.Fans react as Colorado goes unranked in AP Top 25 Poll rankingsHowever, Coach Prime is known for his robust nature and is busy in overseeing a starting quarterback battle between incoming Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub to ensure a successful transition.Fans remain confident in Sanders’ leadership.&quot;He's in a the rebuilding stage that all sports teams go through. He'll come out on top regardless with his impact on and off the field. Coach will always win in the end!&quot; a fan said.&quot;Got a lot to prove. Preseason rankings mean nothing,&quot; one added.Fans react as Colorado goes unranked in AP Top 25 Poll rankingsThe AP poll ranked Texas first (1,552 votes), followed by Penn State (1,547) and defending champion Ohio State (1,472).AP Poll snub doesn’t dim Colorado's optimism under Deion Sanders In 2016, Colorado finished 10-4, and Deion Sanders nearly matched the benchmark eight years later in Boulder with a nine-win season in 2024.Despite earning just a single vote in the AP Top 25 to open the 2025 season, Sanders’ last week's remarks have injected optimism among Buffaloes fans.&quot;The next phase is we're going to win differently, but we're going to win,&quot; Sanders said (via ESPN). &quot;I don't know if it's going to be the Hail Mary's at the end of the game, but it's going to be hell during the game, because we want to be physical and we want to run the heck out of the football.&quot;Colorado will kick off its season on Aug. 29, hosting Georgia Tech.