"They lost way too much": CFB insider takes a stern stance on Carson Beck-led Miami

Last season, the Miami Hurricanes defense couldn't make any key stops in games that eventually cost the Canes a shot at the College Football Playoff. This year, the team could have a completely different look from 2024.

Ad

Ari Wasserman believes the Hurricanes could have to rely more on an improved defense, as the offense probably won’t be as explosive as it was last season. He shared his thoughts on Monday's edition of “Andy and Ari.”

“I think that you kind of have the same question about Miami that you did about USC coming into this past year of like, 'Can you make it okay?' 'Can you just make it serviceable enough to get stops?'

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Because Miami’s offense, I’m just going to put my flag in the ground. They are not scoring at will the way they did last year. They are just not going to. They lost way too much,” Wasserman said. (54:10)

Ad

Gone are record-setting quarterback Cam Ward and most of the receiving corps, including Xavier Restrepo. Leading rusher Damien Martinez also entered the NFL draft. However, the school brought in some talent on defense while also addressing the quarterback situation with former Georgia QB Carson Beck.

While Beck had his share of big moments at Georgia, he was also inconsistent. The talent around him might not be as deep as it was last year, either.

Ad

“I think that Carson Beck, although a nice salvage of what could have been a disaster of a quarterback room considering what happened late in the portal and all that stuff. Finding him, I think, was a good thing, but I think that this notion that it’s going to be as good or better than last year is insane,” Wasserman said.

Ad

On defense, Mario Cristobal's squad added a lot of talent, including defensive lineman David Blay and defensive backs Xavier Lucas, Zechariah Poyser, Ethan O’Connor, Charles Brantley and Emmanuel Karnley.

Miami flips 4-star cornerback from Florida

Recruiting season never ends in college football, and the Hurricanes were able to land four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters on Saturday. The 15th-ranked corner in the Class of 2026, according to 247 Sports' composite ranking, had committed to Florida but flipped to Miami.

Ad

In fact, this is his third commitment to a school from the Sunshine State, as Waters had briefly committed to Florida State before flipping to the Gators.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound is the fifth player to commit to the Canes in the Class of 2026. He is also the third four-star player to pledge for the Hurricanes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.