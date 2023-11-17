"They must be feeling themselves": Georgia HC Kirby Smart calls out Carson Beck-led team for slacking day after being announced No.1 on CFP Rankings

The Georgia Bulldogs have had an incredible season so far, going undefeated heading into the final three games of their regular season. But head coach Kirby Smart was not thrilled with the fact that the team was starting to put their foot off the pedal in practice.

Heading into week 12, the Bulldogs continue to be the No. 1 ranked team in the AP polls. As their dream of a three-peat continues, Kirby Smart was not impressed with the team and quarterback Carson Beck's performances in this week's practice.

Following the team's training on Tuesday, Kirby Smart said:

"It was today," Smart said. "I don't know if it was because of that. I don't know what it was because of. They must be feeling themselves a little bit. They must be feeling themselves a little bit. I'm a little disappointed."

Last weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs dismantled Ole Miss 52-17, further improving their winning streak to 10 games this season. Carson Beck has been one of the key components of the team on the field. So far, the quarterback has put up 3,022 passing yards and 18 TD passes and will be looking to continue this form.

Georgia has a difficult challenge in the form of Tennessee

Last season, the Bulldogs defeated the Volts 27-13 in the regular season. They finished their campaign undefeated (15-0, 8-0 in the SEC). The Bulldogs went on to clinch both the SEC championship and the national championship, giving fans a glimpse of the talents on the team.

As the Bulldogs now prepare to clash with the Volts once again, it will be interesting to see if Tennessee can get their revenge for last season's disappointment. The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 18 at around 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be hosted at Neyland Stadium, the home turf of the Volunteers.