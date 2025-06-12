“They need to do that”: CFB analyst turns up the heat on Brian Kelly to deliver a playoff run for LSU in 2025

LSU coach Brian Kelly will enter his fourth year with the program in the 2025 season. While the Tigers have yet to make a College Football Playoff appearance under him, Josh Pate urged the LSU coach to take the team to the next level.

On Thursday's episode of "Josh Pate's College Football Show," the analyst said that the Tigers should be one of the 12 playoff teams next season.

"Alright, so, I thought LSU immediately when I saw this question," Pate said (0:07). "Brian Kelly's in year four, and if you look at the records, they've won 10 wins, 10 wins, nine wins. But it still feels like kind of a 'prove it' year for him, because, defensively, you were so bad.

"You sort of wasted away the Jayden Daniels year, and now we get to this year where you're two years into a new defensive staff. So you should see big improvement, and you've got Garrett Nussmeier, who is a proven returning quarterback in a conference full of question marks at quarterback ... They need to do that this year."

Kelly has compiled a 29-11 (17-7 Southeastern Conference) record across three years at LSU. He led the Tigers to the SEC Western Division title in 2022.

However, as College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams last season, the Tigers will aim to make a push for the playoffs with a strong run in the regular season.

Garrett Nussmeier to lead Brian Kelly's offense at LSU for 2025 season

NCAA Football: LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier - Source: Imagn

Garrett Nussmeier will return to LSU for his fifth year in the 2025 season. Brian Kelly gave the starting role to the quarterback last season.

In 2024, Nussmeier recorded 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while also rushing for three touchdowns. He led the program to a 9-4 (5-3) record.

The Tigers can make the playoffs if they win the SEC championship, and Nussmeier will need to lead from the front for the team's success.

