"They are at noon because nobody wants to watch them!": CFB fans react to Ohio State representative presenting bill for Buckeyes' schedule

An Ohio representative is proposing a bill that would prevent games from beginning before 3:30 when a state university is involved, except for the Michigan game.

Ad

The bill calls for Ohio State games to be at night or at 3:30, as the state wants more primetime games. It comes after the Buckeyes' Week 1 game against the Texas Longhorns was rumored to be played at noon.

After the bill was proposed, college football fans had mixed reactions to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"They are at noon because nobody wants to watch them! Hope this helps," a fan added.

"Oooooh so we might see Texas Ohio state game get bumped to actual prime time ??," a fan added.

Many fans think Ohio State vs Texas should be at 7 p.m. and shouldn't be at noon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Good. We want prime time Ohio State matchups," a fan wrote.

"How ridiculously stupid, we do not have serious state representatives," a fan added.

Big Noon Kickoff is a common complaint from college football fans and Ohio is looking to get one step closer to removing it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"If I'm CBS, I'd be ALL FOR THIS!!!!," a fan wrote.

"I like the noon kick offs," a fan added.

Although Ohio is looking to ban Ohio State games from playing at noon, whether or not it will happen is to be seen.

But, for now, the bill has yet to be passed, and Buckeyes fans should expect multiple noon kickoffs in the 2025 college football season.

Ad

Ohio State amped up to play Texas in Week 1

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the reigning national champions, but will have a tough test to open their season.

The Buckeyes will host the Texas Longhorns, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day is excited to play a tough game to start the year.

"The minute we saw that as Game 1, it has your attention," Day said on the "College GameDay Podcast," via 247Sports. "They're a very good team, very well coached. We knew coming off the field how much respect we have for them as a team. We know it's going to be a bear... You can't afford to do that in your first week against Texas. You gotta be on your game. So it certainly makes for a more amped up summer."

Ohio State is a 3-point favorite at home against Texas to open up the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place