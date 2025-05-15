"They are at noon because nobody wants to watch them!": CFB fans react to Ohio State representative presenting bill for Buckeyes' schedule

An Ohio representative is proposing a bill that would prevent games from beginning before 3:30 when a state university is involved, except for the Michigan game.
The bill calls for Ohio State games to be at night or at 3:30, as the state wants more primetime games. It comes after the Buckeyes' Week 1 game against the Texas Longhorns was rumored to be played at noon.
After the bill was proposed, college football fans had mixed reactions to it.
"They are at noon because nobody wants to watch them! Hope this helps," a fan added.
"Oooooh so we might see Texas Ohio state game get bumped to actual prime time ??," a fan added.
Many fans think Ohio State vs Texas should be at 7 p.m. and shouldn't be at noon.
"Good. We want prime time Ohio State matchups," a fan wrote.
"How ridiculously stupid, we do not have serious state representatives," a fan added.
Big Noon Kickoff is a common complaint from college football fans and Ohio is looking to get one step closer to removing it.
"If I'm CBS, I'd be ALL FOR THIS!!!!," a fan wrote.
"I like the noon kick offs," a fan added.
Although Ohio is looking to ban Ohio State games from playing at noon, whether or not it will happen is to be seen.
But, for now, the bill has yet to be passed, and Buckeyes fans should expect multiple noon kickoffs in the 2025 college football season.
Ohio State amped up to play Texas in Week 1
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the reigning national champions, but will have a tough test to open their season.
The Buckeyes will host the Texas Longhorns, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day is excited to play a tough game to start the year.
"The minute we saw that as Game 1, it has your attention," Day said on the "College GameDay Podcast," via 247Sports. "They're a very good team, very well coached. We knew coming off the field how much respect we have for them as a team. We know it's going to be a bear... You can't afford to do that in your first week against Texas. You gotta be on your game. So it certainly makes for a more amped up summer."
Ohio State is a 3-point favorite at home against Texas to open up the season.
