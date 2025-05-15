"They are at noon because nobody wants to watch them!": CFB fans react to Ohio State representative presenting bill for Buckeyes' schedule

By Cole Shelton
Modified May 15, 2025 14:56 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
CFB fans react to Ohio State representative presenting bill for Buckeyes' schedule- Source: Imagn

An Ohio representative is proposing a bill that would prevent games from beginning before 3:30 when a state university is involved, except for the Michigan game.

Ad

The bill calls for Ohio State games to be at night or at 3:30, as the state wants more primetime games. It comes after the Buckeyes' Week 1 game against the Texas Longhorns was rumored to be played at noon.

After the bill was proposed, college football fans had mixed reactions to it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"They are at noon because nobody wants to watch them! Hope this helps," a fan added.
"Oooooh so we might see Texas Ohio state game get bumped to actual prime time ??," a fan added.

Many fans think Ohio State vs Texas should be at 7 p.m. and shouldn't be at noon.

Ad
"Good. We want prime time Ohio State matchups," a fan wrote.
"How ridiculously stupid, we do not have serious state representatives," a fan added.

Big Noon Kickoff is a common complaint from college football fans and Ohio is looking to get one step closer to removing it.

Ad
"If I'm CBS, I'd be ALL FOR THIS!!!!," a fan wrote.
"I like the noon kick offs," a fan added.

Although Ohio is looking to ban Ohio State games from playing at noon, whether or not it will happen is to be seen.

But, for now, the bill has yet to be passed, and Buckeyes fans should expect multiple noon kickoffs in the 2025 college football season.

Ad

Ohio State amped up to play Texas in Week 1

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the reigning national champions, but will have a tough test to open their season.

The Buckeyes will host the Texas Longhorns, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day is excited to play a tough game to start the year.

"The minute we saw that as Game 1, it has your attention," Day said on the "College GameDay Podcast," via 247Sports. "They're a very good team, very well coached. We knew coming off the field how much respect we have for them as a team. We know it's going to be a bear... You can't afford to do that in your first week against Texas. You gotta be on your game. So it certainly makes for a more amped up summer."

Ohio State is a 3-point favorite at home against Texas to open up the season.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications