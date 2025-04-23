"They owe us a little more money than they paid us": NFL prospect Riley Leonard takes a dig at camera crew as he recalls Notre Dame journey

The NFL draft kicks off on Thursday in Green Bay, and Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard is one of the most anticipated prospects. After leading the Fighting Irish to a 14-2 record and a national championship appearance, Leonard is waiting to hear his name called. However, before draft night, he joined the “Zach Gelb Show” on Wednesday for an interview.

Gelb asked Leonard to reflect on Notre Dame’s 2024 season, which began with an early loss to Northern Illinois but was followed by an incredible run that ended in the national championship game.

Leonard started his answer with a lighthearted jab at the camera crew that followed the team throughout the season for the documentary “Here Come The Irish.”

“Man, it was a crazy one,” Leonard said (02:00). “It was funny, we had a documentary series — people with us the whole way, too. So, it was a perfect story for them. They owe us a little more money than they paid us, but no, it was good.”

Leonard also talked about the season after the loss to the Huskies.

“It’s crazy to think we got to the national championship after that game, because like human nature would tell you, like, 'Oh, you can’t lose that game and then make it to the playoffs even,'" Leonard said. "So the whole season was just back against the wall. Beat people by as many points as you can just to prove to everybody that we do belong.

“And I just saw so much growth and you know we weren’t trying to beat anybody in the postseason, we were just trying to reach our full potential and we thought our full potential was national championship game and we got there and we certainly though that we could have won it but I’m very proud of the guys and the way we fought all year.”

Riley Leonard on why he could reach his full potential in the NFL

When Zach Gelb asked Riley Leonard why he believes he can reach his full potential in the NFL, the QB highlighted his strengths.

“Yeah, I think no matter where I am, I find a way to excel my game and play to whatever level of competition it is," Leonard said (08:35). " … I think mentally I just, not to brag, but I think I have a lot of intangibles, decision-making on and off the field and the way that I carry myself in a professional manner, (which) really compliments the NFL style of being a quarterback.”

In 2024, Leonard threw for 2,861 yards and 21 touchdowns, completing 66.7% of his passes. He also rushed for 906 yards and 17 TDs on 184 carries.

