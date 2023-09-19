"They are about to pay a massive buyout" - Mel Tucker's firing has CFB fans discussing various alternatives for Michigan State HC

The Michigan State Spartans have started the process of firing coach Mel Tucker for cause after he was previously suspended without pay. Tucker has been accused of sexually harrassing Brenda Tracy, who is a sexual assault prevention advocate and rape survivor.

Pete Thamel of ESPN provided parts of the statement released by Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller:

"I, with the support of administration and board, have provided Mel Tucker with a written notice of intent to terminate his contract for cause. This notification process is required as part of his existing contract.

"The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause. This action does not conclude the ongoing Office for Civil Rights case; that rigorous process will continue"

Tucker has denied the allegations, and the two sides could have a legal battle brewing. The Spartans coach reportedly had more than $70 million remaining on the 10-year, $95 million contract signed in November 2021.

What have fans said about Mel Tucker being fired for cause?

Fans shared a mixed reaction to the Mel Tucker news.

@JayHageman does not believe the firing will stand up in court, tweeting:

"They are about to pay a massive buyout"

He further speculated that the two parties could reach a settlement:

"Because all employment contracts are roughly the same as it pertains the termination with “cause”. Also, courts are generally more sympathetic to the “fired” vs the employer. For it to hold up in court meaningfully, they need proof he cheated NCAA bylaw - which isn’t alleged. They will settle for $60M or so I think."

@null_MCR believes that the settlement amount will be much lower:

"I would argue that they could claim he violated the moral turpitude clause. The only issue is, his is very vague so it would require a lengthy court case. Ultimately they will settle, but it won't be for 3/4 of his contract. I would guess they will settle somewhere between 12-20m"

@vanman_1000 said that there is plenty of evidence against Tucker:

"Welp! Too much evidence is building up against him right now!!"

@RVALover4Life said that even if Tucker's side of the story is true, it is still grounds for termination:

"The thing is, even if what he alleged to have occurred is the truth, it is still a fireable offense because it is so obviously conduct unbecoming. There is no takeaway that isn't behavior that's fireable."