"They played terrible": Dave Portnoy unleashes furious rant on Bryce Underwood-led Michigan over "sloppy" performance despite 30-27 win vs. Nebraska

American social media personality Dave Portnoy unleashed a furious rant on the Bryce Underwood-led Michigan Wolverines, who escaped with a 30-27 win over Nebraska in a Big Ten Conference matchup on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.Portnoy, who is the founder of Barstool Sports, delivered a fiery statement on how the Cornhuskers outplayed the No. 21-ranked Wolverines on the offensive side of the ball. He described the Wolverines' overall performance as terrible in a 66-second clip on X.&quot;That was an ugly game for Michigan. Won by three points,&quot; Portnoy said. &quot;They played terrible. Terrible performance. The Hail Mary. Terrible coaching in the first half. The taunting led to a touchdwon. The field goal. They just played sloppy. They're a thousand million trillion times better than Nebraska.&quot;The Michigan alumnus continued his analysis of the game, emphasizing on the Wolverines' advantages amid the lackluster play on offense.&quot;Nebraska is like a high school team compared to Michigan,&quot; Portnoy said. &quot;So what's the good news? We got the dudes. We got the dudes on defense. Our running game look good. Othewrise it was an OK game. It was a sloppy game. We were just a thousand tiems talented over Nebraska.&quot;Michigan was bailed by its running game as interim coach Biff Poggi allowed Underwood, Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall to run over Nebraska's interior defense en route to a combined 286 yards on 33 carries.The trio had a touchdown each and that helped Underwood, who only managed 105 passing yards, completing only 12-of-22 passes.Dylan Raiola's 308-yard night for Nebraska not enough to stop MichiganNebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola took advantage of Michigan's sloppy plays, completing 30-of-41 passes for 308 yards. He threw for three touchdowns but had an interception in the first quarter.Raiola helped the Cornhuskers remain in the game to preserve their unbeaten record, but they failed to stop Michigan's running game, absorbing their first loss of the season.The highlight of the game was his 52-yard Hail Mary to Jacory Barney Jr. for a touchdown to end the first half, tying it 17-all.However, Michigan kept its composure in the second half and held on to a big win over its conference rivals.Nebraska lost its sixth straight Big Ten opener and 28th consecutive game against a Top 25 opponent (per AP).Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule was satisfied with his team's performance despite the loss.“Just too many big plays to win a football game like that,” Rhule said. “We battled, and I appreciate that from the guys. It wasn’t enough.”Both Michigan and Nebraska won't play next week. They're scheduled to be back on Oct. 4 with the Wolverines facing Wisconsin and the Cornhuskers meeting Michigan State.