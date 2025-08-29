"They're a bunch of unintelligent thugs": Notre Dame podcast under fire for controversial remarks toward Carson Beck's Miami Hurricanes

A Notre Dame podcast has come under fire due to its comments about the Miami Hurricanes. When asked about what advantages the Fighting Irish have over the Hurricanes, one member of the podcast fired a shot at them.&quot;Miami is a bunch of unintelligible thugs who do not play wisely,&quot; the podcaster said on Friday.As expected, it did not go down well with Miami fans. Some called the remarks &quot;racist,&quot; while others said Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal should play this clip before the teams meet.Notre Dame will face Miami on Sunday, in what has become one of the fiercest and most historical rivalries in the sport. This includes the infamous &quot;Catholics vs. Convicts&quot; game in 1988, which is forever etched in the memory of college football fans.Before any big game, it is widely expected that fans of the teams involved will participate in trash talk either in person or online.However, sometimes, these statements can get out of hand and potentially cross the line. Based on the reactions from the comments made in the podcast, this was one of those moments.Carson Beck on facing Notre DameNotre Dame will look continue its strong run from last season and begin its quest for back-to-back apperances national championship game appearances on Saturday.Meanwhile, it will be former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck's first game with Miami. He is aiming to revive his collegiate career after the fall it took in 2024.&quot;It’s another opportunity to go compete, another opportunity to go have fun and enjoy playing with my brothers, playing with my teammates, and ultimately, getting to finally show what we’re capable of,&quot; Beck said on Wednesday, via the Miami Herald. &quot;That’s what I’m really excited for is finally having the chance and opportunity to play with these guys. We’ve been working so hard this offseason for these opportunities, and that’s this is what we do it for.”Beck does not appear worried and concerned about the game, taking it in a relaxed way. However, the stakes couldn't be higher. He is making his first appearance for the team in a rivalry game. If Beck plays well and leads the Hurricanes to victory, it would be a huge boost to their playoff chances.