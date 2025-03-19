"They're calling these shoes Love Letter to Connie" - $45M worth Coach Prime happy to see mother's name in Nike's latest release

Deion Sanders was happy to see his mother's name in Nike's latest release. On Wednesday, Sanders shared photos on X of the all-red Nike Air DT Max 96s and captioned the post:

Ad

"They calling these Love Letter to Connie. That’s my mama if I didn’t know! My mama got her own shoes. I almost just cussed. God is incredible. #CoachPrime"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coach Prime is gearing up to lead his Colorado Buffaloes in the 2025 college football season. Sanders helped the program to an overall record of 9-4 and a bowl-game appearance. To cap off the season, the Buffaloes suffered a lopsided 36–14 defeat to BYU in the Alamo Bowl. Now, Coach Prime has returned to his duties for spring practice, as he has a tough decision to make regarding who will be the team's starting quarterback next season.

Ad

Quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis are the favorites to earn the starting spot in 2025. Lewis enters as a freshman after being one of the top-recruited players out of high school. It will be interesting to see if Sanders puts the heart of his offense in the hands of a player as young as Lewis in 2025.

It will certainly be an adjustment from having a quarterback who has become one of the top prospects in the NFL draft, and his son, Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

Colorado Buffaloes forced to face major changes in 2025

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

The Colorado Buffaloes will face some major changes in the 2025 season. Coach Prime served as the head coach for his son, Shedeur Sanders, for the entirety of his collegiate football career. After moving from Jackson State with his father, Sanders served as the Buffaloes' starting quarterback for the last two seasons.

Ad

Coach Prime will also miss his other son, Shilo, who played safety on the defensive side of the ball for the Colorado Buffaloes. Shilo is also NFL-bound and is expected to be a late-round draft selection or an undrafted free agent. Neither of Sanders' sons will be with him at Colorado next season.

Sanders is also losing Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who declared for the NFL draft and is expected to be a top-10 pick when the festivities get underway from Green Bay next month. It will be interesting to see how Coach Prime rallies his team next season after losing so many key pieces.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place