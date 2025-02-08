"They're not chatters": Darius Sanders sheds light on Colorado's new QBs Juju Lewis and Kaidon Salter

Colorado will be without Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 college football season. After leading the Buffaloes' offense for two seasons, the quarterback is set to transition into the professional stage and he's projected as one of the top picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

The Buffaloes will now have to turn to either Kaidon Salter or Julian Lewis as their starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Salter was acquired via the transfer portal after four seasons at Liberty, while Lewis is part of Colorado's class of 2025.

Ahead of the upcoming season, Darius Sanders expressed confidence in the two quarterbacks. During his appearance on the “DNVR Buff” podcast, the Colorado content creation member cited the work ethic of the two.

“Just respect, growing, they work, they don't talk,” Sanders said. “They talk when we put the camera because it's content. They're not chatters…They don't have to talk as much because we had to talk. Because there was a lot of hate. We had to be louder. We have to hop in a little bit.

“...We have an expectation to be great. You know the team to be good. So the talk is really not going to do anything for you. We are already getting views. There's a lot of eyes on you guys.”

Kaidon Salter explains why he joined Colorado

Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter is a top contender to become Colorado's starting quarterback next season. In a recent “Well Off Media” video, the senior quarterback discussed his decision to transfer to the program, highlighting why Boulder was the right fit for him.

“Shedeur did his thing here but it's time for me to come in and do what I got to do," Salter said. You just got to come in here and put in the work, put in the time.”

“I got one year left so I just got to take full advantage of it and be able to hold people accountable and people hold me accountable. Be a leader and be able to do what I got to do to support this team. Do everything that I can do for this team, so we can be able to win games"

A major factor in Salter’s decision to join Colorado is the opportunity to have his younger brother by his side, emphasizing the importance of family in his journey. His commitment reflects a blend of his aspirations, strong family influences and admiration for the transformative football culture under Deion Sanders.

