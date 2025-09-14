"They’re not coming back": Paul Finebaum issues strong verdict on Dabo Swinney after Georgia Tech crush Clemson in Week 3

Dabo Swinney's desperate attempt to make a second-half comeback, just like how they pulled one off against Troy, didn't come to fruition in Week 3. Georgia Tech snatched the win against Clemson with fourth-quarter heroics led by kicker Aidan Birr's 55-yard field goal. Not only did this push Dabo Swinney's team out of the top 25 but also it is a big slump to Clemson's aspirations. Despite being a weak team, Swinney and Co. managed to record a 10-4 record last season.

But with a veteran QB in Cade Klubnik, the team appears to be struggling with each passing week. They have now gone down to 1-2 and are slowly risking their chances to make the 12-team playoff field. According to college football analyst Paul Finebaum, there's no coming back for Clemson at this point.

He mentioned that it was too early to write someone off but it is the reality for Swinney. Finebaum emphasized the prominence of last year's team and how well they performed with limited resources.

“Last year, they found their way back in but that was a weaker ACC than this year,” Finebaum said on Sunday's episode of SportsCenter.

“I mean, you don’t want to ever write somebody off this early, but why would that stop me from writing somebody off? I’m writing them off. They’re out. They’re not coming back,” he added.

Dabo Swinney shows disappointment after big loss to Georgia Tech

The momentum of the game was more or less similar to how they performed against Triy in Week 2. The Tigers were down 13-0 and fans hoped they would make a strong comeback.

With a touchdown in the final four minutes of the first half that spanned over 16 plays and 75 yards, it appeared to be an effortless path for Clemson ahead.

But the second half was even more daunting. Georgia Tech managed to take the ball 55 yards closer to their territory. And Birr's flawless kick ended the game for the Tigers.

"I know the world we live in, I know the world we created at Clemson with high expectations and excellence. I don't have my head in the sand there, I know there will be a ton of negativity,” Swinney said in the postgame presser on Saturday.

Clemson will next play Syracuse at home in Week 4. It will be an equally challenging matchup even though Swinney and the team will have home stadium advantage. All the games going ahead are must-wins for the team if they aspire to make the playoffs.

