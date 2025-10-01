  • home icon
  • “They're constructed to beat the best teams”: CFB analyst breaks down Oregon's dominance under Dan Lanning

By Maliha
Modified Oct 01, 2025 12:59 GMT
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn

The 2025 season was expected to be a rebuilding year for Dan Lanning’s Oregon squad due to the number of young players on both offense and defense. However, the Ducks now hold a 5-0 record with their 30-24 double-overtime win at Penn State on Saturday.

Oregon opened the year ranked No. 7 nationally but now holds the No. 2 spot in the latest AP poll. With this momentum, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt has high praise for the program’s rapid rise.

“They have come out and melded early in this season into one of the best teams in college football. This is not a program where Dan Lanning entered the fray and got that job and said, ‘OK, like, how do we win the Pac-12?’ He went there to build them into a national title contender.
“That's exactly what he's done. That's the way they play. It doesn't matter that they're in the Big Ten or what conference they're in. They're constructed to go out and beat the best teams in college football because they've got size, they've got speed, they've got answers.”
Lanning now holds the record of 18 consecutive conference wins. A major key to his success this season has been his choice to start Dante Moore at quarterback.

Some analysts questioned the move at first, but Moore has silenced his critics with consistently strong performances.

Moore's best outing came against Penn State on Saturday, where he completed 29 of 39 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 35 yards on 10 carries, while avoiding turnovers and not being sacked once during the game.

Dan Lanning opens up about growth opportunity at Oregon

In Oregon's debut Big Ten season in 2024, Dan Lanning's squad claimed the conference championship. Now, the Ducks remain undefeated this season as well.

After Oregon’s Week 5 win over Penn State, Lanning spoke on the importance of constant development within the program.

“We got to go attack our flaws, figure out what we can improve,” Lanning said (via SI). “This program is about growth. It doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or a senior.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator, a graduate assistant or quality control coach, you got to grow. A head coach, got to grow. I got to get better. This is going to be an opportunity for us to keep learning and keep getting better.”

Oregon will host No. 8 Indiana on Oct. 11.

