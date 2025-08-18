"They're cooked," "Still won't beat Michigan"- CFB fans brutally roast Ryan Day after Julian Sayin gets named as Ohio State's QB1

Ohio State has named Julian Sayin as its starting quarterback for the season opener against No. 1-ranked Texas at home. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day announced the decision on Monday during a press conference, saying he informed the quarterbacks of the selection earlier that day.

The Bucks are coming off a national championship win, but the season was overshadowed by another loss to Michigan. It has now been 2,088 days since Ohio State last beat Michigan, and Day holds a 1-4 record against the Wolverines.

NEWS: Ohio State has named Julian Sayin its starting quarterback

Fans reacted to Sayin becoming the QB1, with many focusing on Ohio State’s ongoing losing record against Michigan.

“Michigans 5th consecutive win over ohio state confirmed ✅,” a fan wrote.

“Oh they’re COOKED,” another fan said.

“Still won’t beat Michigan bud,” a fan commented.

Similar comments continued.

“‘Michigan Extends Dominance, Beats Ohio State for Fifth Consecutive Year,’” one fan wrote.

“Michigan is about to hur that poor kid,” a fan said.

Many other comments, meanwhile, were using puns of Julian Sayin’s last name.

“Perfect time to coin the phrase ‘I’m just Sayin,’” a fan wrote.

Ryan Day on why Julian Sayin stood out in the QB competition

The decision came after a close competition with junior Lincoln Kienholz, but Ryan Day said Julian Sayin pulled ahead because of his “consistent play” over the past week.

Sayin is a former five-star recruit from California and the No. 9 player in the 2024 class. He played in four games last season, completing 5 of 12 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

While Sayin was considered the favorite to start since entering the offseason, Kienholz made the decision hard. Though he hasn’t played since the 2023 Cotton Bowl against Missouri, where he went 6 of 17 for 86 yards, he made a legitimate push for the starting job.

"Our guys are confident again with both quarterbacks; we'll need both quarterbacks," Day said on Monday. "Lincoln did a lot of great things, but we're going to name Julian the starter here, give him the majority of the reps with the (starters) and go prepare to beat Texas."

"You're always looking for consistency and taking care of the football. When you start with practice 1 in the spring and do a study on the entire growth over six months, you can see there's a lot of growth made.

"You look at the numbers and the production, we felt like [Sayin] was in a situation where he was ready to go play in this game. We also feel like Lincoln's ready to play, but overall, Julian is more consistent."

Lincoln Kienholz will play as a backup to Julian Sayin in the 2025 season.

