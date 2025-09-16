"They're not disciplined": Joel Klatt reveals the SEC coach should fear for his job after UCLA & Virginia Tech dump their coaches

College football analyst Joel Klatt revealed struggling Florida coach Billy Napier should fear for his job after losing two successive games to South Florida and LSU.

Klatt commented on his podcast on Monday, saying that Napier, who dropped to 20-21 as Gators coach after the loss to LSU, might get dumped during the season if he doesn't correct his team's flaws immediately.

"Billy Napier is in trouble. The problem for Napier is they aren't clean. They don't take care of the football. They're not disciplined," Klatt said (Timestamp 35:43). "And you lose—it doesn't matter how many good players you have out there. Your floor matters in this sport, both as a team and as a quarterback specifically."

Klatt criticized the Gators' lack of discipline for committing too many penalties, as they were flagged 18 times over the last two games. He called on Napier to address the issues for the game against unbeaten Miami, or he'll be given a pink slip just like UCLA coach DeShaun Foster and Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry.

Florida is mired in a difficult situation after a 1-2 start

The successive losses to South Florida and LSU meant trouble for Florida as the Gators head to the most difficult part of the season.

Billy Napier's men could have been 2-1 or 3-0 had they taken care of the ball better and quarterback DJ Lagway had the right plays channelled up to keep his turnover count in check against LSU.

Florida would need improvements to turn the season around. First, the Gators should improve on their rushing and passing as they're ranked at the bottom half of the SEC when it comes to passer rating and rushing yardage.

Their defense should step up as well, especially on the pass rush. They're ranked last in the conference in sacks with only two to show for the season.

The situation will get downright ugly in the coming weeks, as they'll be facing four more AP Top 25 teams in their next five playdates, beginning with No. 4 Miami on Saturday.

Miami, with quarterback Carson Beck and running back Mark Fletcher Jr leading the charge, will give Florida's maligned defense possibly its most difficult time of the season.

In the first three games, Beck has completed 65 of 82 passes for 812 yards, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. His great play on center has led to a perfect 3-0 record for the Hurricanes.

If the Gators stop the Hurricanes' passing game, they'll have a problem behind the quarterback, as Fletcher has been feasting on opponents with his exceptional rushing talent. He has accumulated 272 rushing yards on 42 carries and four touchdowns.

Florida needs to solidify its defense to surprise Miami and keep its college football playoff hopes alive.

