"They're going to lose to Clemson in season opener": CFB analyst gives up on Brian Kelly's attempt to break long-standing curse

Brian Kelly's LSU will open its 2025 season on the road at Clemson on Aug. 30. However, analyst Heather Dinich believes that the Tigers won't get off to a winning start.
On Tuesday, Dinich appeared on ESPN College Football's "Get Up" show and was asked whether LSU would get more than 8.5 wins next season.
"I'm gonna go more (wins) for LSU," Dinich said (Timestamp: 7:59). "But I say that knowing that I think they're gonna lose to Clemson in the season opener. This defense has to get better.
"But I can tell you at SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida, recently, Brian Kelly said this might be the best team that he's had. So, I would look for LSU to be an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff this year."
Notably, LSU has had a poor record in its season openers for the past five seasons. The Tigers have lost their opening games of each season since 2020, and will be eager to end that streak when they face Clemson.
Last season, LSU finished with a 9-4 record. It will be interesting to see if Kelly can guide the team to double-digit wins in the 2025 season, with a chance to reach the College Football Playoff.
Garrett Nussmeier set to get QB1 role for Brian Kelly's LSU in 2025 season
Garrett Nussmeier has been at LSU since 2021. However, he got the starting quarterback role in the 2024 season.
Although some felt that Nussmeier would declare for the 2025 NFL draft, the QB returned to LSU for the 2025 season.
“Coming back, I feel like I had unfinished business,” Nussmeier said Monday in an interview with The Advocate. “I feel like the product that I put on tape wasn't what I wanted it to be. And it's not what I wanted to leave.”
Nussmeier recorded 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and three rushing TDs last season. Some believe that the LSU QB could win the Heisman Trophy in the upcoming season.
