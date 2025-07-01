"They're going to lose to Clemson in season opener": CFB analyst gives up on Brian Kelly's attempt to break long-standing curse

Brian Kelly's LSU will open its 2025 season on the road at Clemson on Aug. 30. However, analyst Heather Dinich believes that the Tigers won't get off to a winning start.

Ad

On Tuesday, Dinich appeared on ESPN College Football's "Get Up" show and was asked whether LSU would get more than 8.5 wins next season.

"I'm gonna go more (wins) for LSU," Dinich said (Timestamp: 7:59). "But I say that knowing that I think they're gonna lose to Clemson in the season opener. This defense has to get better.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But I can tell you at SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida, recently, Brian Kelly said this might be the best team that he's had. So, I would look for LSU to be an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff this year."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Notably, LSU has had a poor record in its season openers for the past five seasons. The Tigers have lost their opening games of each season since 2020, and will be eager to end that streak when they face Clemson.

Last season, LSU finished with a 9-4 record. It will be interesting to see if Kelly can guide the team to double-digit wins in the 2025 season, with a chance to reach the College Football Playoff.

Ad

Garrett Nussmeier set to get QB1 role for Brian Kelly's LSU in 2025 season

LSU Tigers QB Brian Kelly - Source: Getty

Garrett Nussmeier has been at LSU since 2021. However, he got the starting quarterback role in the 2024 season.

Ad

Although some felt that Nussmeier would declare for the 2025 NFL draft, the QB returned to LSU for the 2025 season.

“Coming back, I feel like I had unfinished business,” Nussmeier said Monday in an interview with The Advocate. “I feel like the product that I put on tape wasn't what I wanted it to be. And it's not what I wanted to leave.”

Nussmeier recorded 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and three rushing TDs last season. Some believe that the LSU QB could win the Heisman Trophy in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.