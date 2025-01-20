"They're going to have to play ugly": Nick Saban suggests a way Notre Dame can overcome Ohio State in the CFP national championship game

Notre Dame is considered the underdog for the College Football Playoff national championship game against Ohio State on Monday night. The Buckeyes have had a dominant run in the playoffs so far, defeating the trio of Tennessee, Oregon and Texas to reach this stage.

Without a doubt, the Fighting Irish have a huge challenge ahead of them at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. However, Nick Saban has suggested the game style that can help Notre Dame come out on top.

“I think it … who can play their game? Which team allows the other team to play their game? You know, if Notre Dame is going to win the game, they're going to have to play ugly,” Saban said.

“You know that they can't get in a three-point shootout if it's a basketball game, with Ohio State to make explosive plays to win the game, because Ohio State has too many weapons.”

Nick Saban believes Notre Dame needs to learn from Michigan

Speaking further in analyzing the game, Nick Saban believes Notre Dame has a couple of things to learn from the way Michigan played Ohio State. The Buckeyes’ most recent loss came against the Wolverines in a gritty, hard-fought battle.

Despite the Wolverines struggling in the passing game, they still managed to secure the win by disrupting Ohio State’s rhythm and forcing them out of their comfort zone. For Notre Dame to come out on top, it’ll need to replicate that blueprint—dictating the tempo and making the Buckeyes play on their terms.

“If they can make the game ugly, kind of like Michigan did, they ran the ball,” Saban said citing the Buckeyes’ latest loss to the Wolverines in the regular season finale.

“They kept it away from Ohio State. They made the plays they needed to make. They got some turnovers. Play good defense. Don't let them get explosive plays. I think anybody can win the game, but I think the team that's going to win is going to be able to play their game.”

Notre Dame is looking to win its first national championship since 1988 and it won’t be an easy one against Ohio State. Whichever way it turns, the Fighting Irish have had a noteworthy season. Marcus Freeman’s team made it to the national title game against some steep odds.

