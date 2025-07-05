"They're in jail": CFB fans have wild reactions to ACC exit fees after FSU & Clemson finally settle disputes

The ACC reached a settlement agreement with Florida State and Clemson in March after 17 months of legal battle with both schools. In a bid to leave, the two premier institutions of the conference had sought to find a way to navigate the league's grant of rights agreement.

Ad

Among other things, the 68-page agreement outlines the conference's year-to-year exit fee until the expiration of the long-term media deal with ESPN in 2036. The league exit fee for the 2025-26 fiscal year will be $165 million, decreasing by $18 million yearly until 2029-30.

In light of this, if a school exits the ACC in the 2026-27 academic year, the exit fee is $147 million. This decreases to $129 million in 2027-28, $111 million in 2028-29, $93 million in 2029-30. The fee further drops $75 million in 2030-31 and remains so until 2036.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before the litigation, the estimated exit fee to depart the conference was said to surpass $500 million, as stated by Florida State during a 2023 Board of Regents meeting. The newly agreed fee, which was approved by all member schools, offers some certainty on the league’s future.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The disclosure of the conference exit fee has generated a lot of wild reactions from college football fans. Many feel the huge exit fees in the next couple of years will keep teams locked in the league, while others anticipate the eventual implosion of the conference, like the Pac-12.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other reactions from fans:

mustangs agenda pusher @ponyyyyyup25 LINK they’re not going anywhere lol. they need 64 million to get rid of Norvell first.

Ad

B @GoBucks5240 LINK Clemson should leave and refuse to pay any $ to that sorry conference

Ad

Steven Rowell @FSUalum1982 LINK Nine teams vote to dissolve the conference and pay nothing. Why pay these carpetbaggers anything?

Ad

Kenny Trill™ @KenJoyce_15 LINK Out this pathetic conference 27-28 prolly 👍🏾

Ad

The ACC settlement also ushers in a new revenue-sharing model

The settlement agreement reached after Florida State and Clemson's legal battle with the ACC also made a noteworthy alteration to the league’s revenue-sharing model. The new model will see media revenue distributed based on the television viewership of each school.

According to the new agreement, 60% of the conference’s television revenue will be allocated to member schools based on their TV ratings. The remaining 40% will be distributed evenly among all 18 members, going in line with what the Seminoles and Tigers have clamored for.

Ad

Three-quarters of the 60% allocated for television ratings will be distributed based on the football television viewership of each school, while one-quarter will be shared based on men’s basketball viewership. As a football independent school, Notre Dame will be ineligible for the football viewership distribution.

Furthermore, the ACC will distribute additional payouts to members through a success initiative, rewarding teams for their performance in football and basketball. Further details of the revenue distribution were redacted and deemed trade secrets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.