"They're looking for some people": Ryan Day quips how his kids are waiting to get back at doubters in school

When Ryan Day was subjected to intense criticism and backlash from Ohio State fans following the loss to Michigan, his family also felt the pressure. His children, especially, heard a lot about their father from the media, on the internet and from their friends at school.

In an appearance on “The Steam Room” podcast on Monday, Day disclosed to hosts Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley that his kids were attending school for the first time since the national championship victory and said they can't wait to get back at the doubters in school.

“Today was actually the first day back at school because it's been cold,” Day said (at 11:40). “They kind of canceled a couple of days. So this is their first day back at school.

“I bet they couldn't wait to get back to school,” Barkley said.

“Yeah, they're looking for some people,” Day said.

Ryan Day says criticism has made his children stronger

The Ohio State head coaching job is one of the toughest in college football. Ryan Day and his family have faced a lot of criticism over the years from fans.

However, the coach believes the experience has only made them stronger. He said on the same podcast episode his family has learned to deal with the hostility that sometimes comes from the Columbus fanbase.

“We were strong as a family," Day said (at 11:17). "I think our team was strong. It was because of the adversity that we hit along the way. But to sit here and say kids don't make comments or say things [will be out of it]. In the end, it makes them stronger. It's part of their story and they've become very very strong over this time.”

Day also opened up about the intense scrutiny his family has endured from Ohio State fans. He noted that his family is the youngest to have ever faced such a high level of hostility from the Buckeyes fanbase.

“It's one thing when it's you, it's another thing when it's your family,” Day said (06:19). “We're really the first family that's had – My son is in high school, my daughters are in middle school – the first kind of young family that's gone through this here at Ohio State."

The experience leading up to the national championship success is seemingly an unforgettable one for Day and his family.

