"They're offended when you coach them": Kirby Smart reveals massive flaw within Georgia's current roster

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs started spring practice this month, and things have not gone as Smart would have liked. The Bulldogs had a strong 2024 season, winning the SEC Championship and advancing to the quarterfinals of the college football playoff. Heading into 2025, the Bulldogs will be looking to build on their 2024 season.

Ad

However, the team will have a much more inexperienced roster. The problems with that inexperience are already starting to show in spring practice. Kirby Smart did a press conference on Tuesday and spoke about the issues he had with the team and its attitude, and he was not just talking about the young players (starts at 2:25):

"No we have to coach it. That's what they pay us to do, to coach them. They have to be willing to receive coaching. On the whole, my whole preach after the practice was we have a lot of guys who put their hands up who are... they're offended when you coach them.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm not talking about the freshman, I'm talking about in general."

Smart added:

"We had multiple NFL head coaches come through here and they talk about how their players love to be coached. They love to be given a nuggett, a technique that might help them play better or play longer.

"Some of our guys are offended by it. It's like, you're coaching me hard. You're telling me I need to play with effort. They've never been held to that standard."

Ad

Ad

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to build on a strong 2024 season

Since Kirby Smart was hired by the Georgia Bulldogs before the 2016 season, mediocrity has not been something that has been acceptable.

The Bulldogs have an outstanding record under Smart, amassing a 105-19 record in nine seasons. They have won two national championships in 2021 and 2022 and have been a contender to win the championship in nearly every season.

Ad

Part of what has helped Smart build a great culture is the emphasis he puts on effort. He demands the best effort from his players, and as a result, the Bulldogs are always competitive.

If Kirby Smart is saying that he does not see the right attitude from his players, it is hard to doubt him. Smart is one of the most respected coaches in college football for a reason. So, he knows what it will take from his players for the Bulldogs to contend in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!