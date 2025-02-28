“They’re testing YOU”: CFB analyst sends a blunt message to Shedeur Sanders and Co. ahead of the 2025 NFL Combine

College football analyst Gerald V. Dixon has a blunt message for Shedeur Sanders and other prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Combine, set to run from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2. The Colorado quarterback is widely regarded as one of the top two prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Speaking on The Ultimate College Football Show on Wednesday, Dixon shared key advice for players heading to the Combine: prioritize health and be honest in interviews, as scouts already know the answers.

“A few things that I would give advice real simple ‘medical,’” Dixon said. “This is the most important part for you to be healthy and ready to go. But the most important thing that I would always tell young players to do the interview process, be truthful, forthcoming. Don't try to hide because most of the time when you ask the when the scouts are asking that question, they already have the answer to it.”

Dixon tweeted the clip from the show and wrote:

“My advice for prospects heading to the NFL Combine now and the future… 1. Be healthy at this time for medicals. 2. Be TRUTHFUL in the interviews,” he wrote. “No. 2 is the most important. These scouts already know the answers. They’re testing YOU.”

Sanders, who won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, wrapped up his senior season with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. While most projections list him and Cam Ward as the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 draft, some teams believe Jaxson Dart could rise to become the No. 2 signal-caller.

For players from smaller schools, the Combine presents a crucial opportunity to compete against talent from bigger programs and prove their abilities. Speed, explosiveness and strength will be the focus as they look to boost their draft stock.

Shedeur Sanders dons the hat of his new team

Shedeur Sanders, one of college football’s biggest stars over the past two seasons, isn't working out in Indianapolis but was spotted there Wednesday with Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints hats hanging from his backpack. Of those teams, the Browns appear the most likely destination, given their uncertainty at quarterback.

Projected to be an early first-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, Sanders’ landing spot remains uncertain. While Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft has him falling out of the top five, many believe he’ll be among the first players selected—potentially by the Browns (No. 2) or Giants (No. 3).

For now, Indianapolis is the center of the NFL world, but come April 25, all eyes will be on Green Bay when Shedeur Sanders steps on stage and dons the hat of his new team.

