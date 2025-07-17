"They read the very horny caterpillar" - Shane Gillis brutally roasts Bill Belichick & GF Jordon Hudson in hilarious ESPYs 2025 monologue

Comedian Shane Gillis took shots at several sports personalities, including North Carolina coach Bill Belichick, at the ESPYs on Wednesday. In his monologue, Gillis roasted Belichick's controversial romance with his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
Gillis began his joke on Belichick by referencing MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter’s gambling scandal, before following up with a jibe at the UNC coach and his girlfriend's 48-year age gap.
"Shohei is a once-in-a-generation talent. No one's been able to do what he's done at so many positions - pitcher, hitter, and bookie," Gillis said, referring to Ohtani's former interpreter's $17million fraud and gambling scheme.
"A 'Bookie' is what Bill Belichick reads to his girlfriend (Hudson) before bedtime. They do 'The very horny caterpillar,' 'The little engine that could but needed a pill first,' and of course, 'Good night boobs.' That's my favorite one."
Gillis then gave Belichick what appeared to be a backhanded compliment.
"Also, I'm not trashing Bill Belichick," Gillis said. "He is 73 years old and dating a hot 24-year-old. People are criticizing him. What happened to this country? We used to be a great country. He won six Super Bowls. He's dating a hot 24-year-old.
"Maybe if you guys won six Super Bowls, you wouldn't be sitting next to a fat ugly dog wife."
According to reports, Belichick and Hudson first met in February 2021, when they were on a flight from Boston to Florida. At the time, he was coaching the New England Patriots while Hudson was a college student.
Belichick's relationship with Hudson became public in June 2024, when they were spotted together in New Orleans. They also attended the Museum Gala later that year in December.
Bill Belichick said viral CBS interview in April created a 'false narrative' of his relationship with Jordon Hudson
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's relationship made headlines for their “CBS Sunday Morning” interview that was released on April 27. During an interview with Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach discussed a variety of topics, including his new book, “The Art of Winning."
However, when Belichick was asked about how he and Hudson met, the latter interjected.
“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson said, leading to an awkward moment during the interview.
Fans had mixed reactions to the incident, with many slamming the nature of Belichick's relationship with Hudson. However, Belichick released a statement a few days later, claiming that the interview created a false narrative of his relationship.
"Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book." the statement read.
"Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book. After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion."
Belichick has already proved himself as one of the greatest coaches in the NFL. He will now aim to follow that success at the collegiate level at UNC.
