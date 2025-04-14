"They say my DBs don’t tackle": Coach Warren Sapp oversees intense practice at Colorado before 2025 showdown

In 2024, the Colorado Buffaloes focused on improving their defensive line after struggling in 2023. Head Coach Deion Sanders brought in NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp as the team’s pass rush coordinator.

In 2023, the team gave up too many rushing yards (176 per game) and ranked 107th in the nation. The Buffs were also 81st in tackles for loss with 5.4 per game. However, as the 2024 season progressed, the transformation was evident.

Colorado climbed to 15th nationally in tackles for loss, averaging 7.2 per game. Sapp, a known defensive tackle of his time, has left quite an impact on the team's defense.

He was seen on the sidelines doing what he does best in a clip of Sunday’s episode of “Thee Pregame Show,” overseeing drills and motivating the team. As players entered for practice before their spring game on Saturday, Sapp fired them up, saying:

“Come on baby, we got some hitting to do. They say my DBs don’t tackle, I say bullsh*t.”

Sapp’s defensive credentials speak for themselves. Some of them include him being a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1999, where he posted 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. In 2000, he set a record for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 16.5 sacks in one season.

Coach Prime on the importance of education in Colorado

While the team’s defense is getting better on the field, Coach Prime is just as proud of their progress in the classroom, with players averaging a cumulative GPA of over 3.0, according to assistant coach James Chaney. This record is a first in the program’s history.

In a YouTube video from “Reach The People Media,” Sanders talked about how important education is to him. He said:

“I wouldn’t be Coach Prime if it wasn’t for education. To actually coach in college football, you have to be educated. You have to graduate, you have to obtain a degree. So, if I didn’t have that, I couldn’t coach.

“I have to be not only educated, but informed. In this world, in this country, where we rely so much on foolishness, I think that education has somehow taken a back seat.”

Sanders earned his own bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on organization management from Talladega College in 2020.

