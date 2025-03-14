"They trying to knock Shedeur Sanders down": Travis Hunter goes blunt on recent hate towards Coach Prime's son

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders have constantly been a hot target for critics in the past two years. However the duo remained unfazed and trusted their process while leading Colorado into a postseason Bowl game.

Hunter and Sanders were pivotal in transforming Colorado into a Big 12 powerhouse. A program that was 1-11 two years ago concluded the 2024 season with an impressive 9-4 record, thanks to their leadership. However, following the NFL combine in Indianapolis, rumors surfaced about Sanders' character, portraying him in a negative light.

The Colorado quarterback was allegedly called “arrogant” and “self-obsessed” after his confident remarks at the combine. Reacting to this news, Hunter mentioned that it was not something new in their lives and Sanders has had several such experiences in the past. What he does best is just ignoring such hate and moving forward.

“They’re trying to knock Shedeur down and build somebody else up—that’s kind of what I think it is,” Hunter said on his podcast this week. [Timestamp - 7:20]

“But at this point, we’re used to it. After the 4-8 season at Colorado, we’ve been through it before. We’re used to getting knocked down just for them to see that we’re going to prove them wrong again—for them to try to build us up again and then knock us down again.

"He’s used to it, and honestly, we don’t even care anymore. We just let people do what they do. Sometimes they’re happy for us and sometimes they’re mad at us. At this point, we just let them have it. Sometimes people just need something to talk about,” Hunter added.

When analysts like Emmanuel Acho came out in support of Shedeur Sanders

The authenticity of these rumors was still unclear, but they spread like wildfire with NFL experts and pundits sharing their reviews. Emmanuel Acho was one of them who believed that Shedeur Sanders would never do anything that taints his father's legacy.

He claimed that the quarterback's confidence makes people insecure and that is why such rumors are brewed against a single person every now and then.

“When Shedeur Sanders comes off as confident, comes off as secure, comes off as knowing who he is, you, insecure, dictate his security as something that's an issue,” Acho said on March 4 after the NFL combine.

Looking at the current draft order, Sanders and Hunter could potentially go off the draft boards in the first ten picks.

