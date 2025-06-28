"They’ve been having a good offseason": Arch Manning gives young Texas WR corps its flowers before 2025 showdown

After spending two years as a backup behind Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning is now the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, and he will be leading a young and largely unproven offense.

The Longhorns lost many receivers from last season, including Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden and Silas Bolden. But Manning expressed confidence in the new group of pass catchers.

“Yeah, they’ve been having a good offseason,” Arch Manning said, via On3 on Saturday. “Parker (Livingstone) had a really good spring. It’s nice, the addition and then (Ryan) Wingo and (DeAndre Moore) will look good. These young guys have stepped up, Kaliq (Lockett), is looking good this summer, so we’re fired up. We’ve got a young, talented group.”

NCAA Football: Texas at Texas A&M - Source: Imagn

Ryan Wingo, who totaled 472 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman, is expected to be a cornerstone player. DeAndre Moore, who had 456 yards and seven touchdowns last year, is another steady option. Parker Livingstone did not put up stats in his first year, but has some experience from playing in four games. Meanwhile, freshman Kaliq Lockett was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

Other receivers, including Emett Mosley, Jamie Ffrench, Michael Terry and Daylan McCutcheon, could contribute as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Arch Manning saw limited action last season but showed promise, completing 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. In his first career start against Louisiana-Monroe, he helped Texas to a 51-13 win, throwing for 258 yards and two scores.

Arch Manning's coach Steve Sarkisian has confidence in his 2025 WR corps

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is happy that this year’s receiving corps is getting as much attention.

“I like that people aren’t talking about our receiver corps like they have in the past,” Sarkisian said, via Greg McElroy’s 'Always College Football' on Thursday. “It was like ‘Texas’ receivers are the greatest ever!’ Oh my gosh, okay. Let’s tone it down a little. This year’s group is kind of flying under the radar.

“... I think Ryan Wingo is a budding star," he added. "… Here’s a guy (Emmett Mosley V.) who caught 50 balls as a true freshman in nine games at Stanford last year. Wingo and Emmett Mosely are second year players. DeAndre is going to be a third year player. We like what they bring.”

Texas will open its season on Aug. 30 with a road game against reigning national champion Ohio State.

