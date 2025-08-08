"They’ve got to press him into duty early": Josh Pate names WR Dakorien Moore as Oregon's breakout player

Dakorien Moore is one of the true freshmen many are anticipating seeing in the 2025 college football season. The Oregon wide receiver is the No. 1 player in his position in the Class of 2025.

Josh Pate believes Moore will be the breakout star for Oregon in the 2025 season. With several departures from the Ducks' wide receiver room, Moore is expected to earn the starting role as a true freshman, forming great chemistry with quarterback Dante Moore.

“Who's the breakout player on this team?,” Pate said (Timestamp: 4:00). “I got Dakorien Moore circled and that's a wide receiver, five-star guy from the 2025 class. I think he can make an immediate impact. Makai Hughes, I would also accept him at running back. I would accept that name. I almost said him.

“But Traeshon Holden is gone. Tez Johnson's gone. Evan Stewart is hurt. He's probably not going to start the season. I don't know when we're going to see him. So Dakorien Moore, he's good enough. They've got to press him into duty probably early. I think they will. I think he has breakout potential.”

Jeremiah Smith, who was the No. 1 wide receiver in the Class of 2024, raised the bar of expectations for true freshmen at the position last season with his performance for Ohio State. Many will be anticipating seeing Moore play at the level.

Dan Lanning raves about Dakorien Moore ahead of the 2025 season

Dan Lanning is raving about the talent Dakorien Moore brings to Eugene. In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated in July, the Oregon coach discussed how the top recruit in the Ducks’ 2025 class is integrating seamlessly with the team.

"He wants to be perfect," Lanning told Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus. "He works extremely hard. He does. He has huge expectations, and I think that's hard, but he's handled that really, really well.

“He loves ball. He works every single day to get better. Really talented, obviously, and I think he'll make a big impact for our team. So I'm excited to see what Dakorien does.”

Expectations are rising for Moore as Oregon’s top-returning receiver, Evan Stewart, faces a potential season-ending knee injury. The Ducks need reliable options to replace Stewart and Moore stands out as a leading candidate.

