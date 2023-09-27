“They’ve got a puncher’s chance”: Paul Finebaum is cautiously optimistic about Colorado's chances against USC after Oregon blowout

The Colorado Buffaloes were the talk of college football for the first three weeks, but Deion Sanders' team had a reality check in Week 4.

Colorado went into Oregon after starting the year 3-0 but was blown out 42-6 by the Ducks. It was a statement-making performance from Oregon, and now the Buffaloes are trying to rebound at home against the USC Trojans on Saturday.

After the blowout loss, Colorado is currently 21.5-point underdogs against Caleb Williams and the Trojans. Many expect it to be another blowout loss, but college football analyst Paul Finebaum said on ESPN's Get Up that the loss to Oregon didn't do much to Colorado's stock.

“I think overall it didn’t mean very much, We’re still watching him, here on ESPN. We’re still riveted to every single thing he says. On Saturday, when that game begins, all eyes will be on him. Four of the top seven rated games in the country this year have been Colorado, and the same will happen, because he is electric, and he is the most magnanimous figure in this game."

Not only does Finebaum think Colorado and Deion Sanders will remain popular this season, but the analyst thinks the Buffaloes have a chance in this game.

Finebeaum said he knew Colorado had no chance against Oregon on the road. But against USC, he thinks it could become a shootout with the Trojans having a mediocre defense.

“The game will be difficult for Colorado, but not impossible. I thought Oregon was a no-shotter. This one, they’ve got a puncher’s chance. Not much of one. They’re playing one of the top teams in the country, but a team that is still susceptible on defense.”

If Colorado is going to pull off the upset against USC, Shedeur Sanders will need to play much better than last week.

Sanders went 23-for-33 for 159 yards and one touchdown in the blowout loss.

Colorado Buffaloes return home

One positive for the Colorado Buffaloes in their Week 5 matchup against USC is the fact that the game is in Boulder.

The Buffaloes are 2-0 at home this season as they beat Nebraska and Colorado State.

However, USC is led by Caleb Williams, who is the Heisman favorite, as the Trojans have one of the best offenses in college football. A fair chance for Sanders and his team to showcase their abilities against the one of the best in CFB arena.