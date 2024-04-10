ESPN analyst Louis Riddick believes Michigan QB JJ McCarthy will be drafted higher than UNC's Drake Maye.

Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, it's expected that Caleb Williams will go first overall, while many are mocking Jayden Daniels second overall to Washington. After that, most seem to think Drake Maye will be drafted third overall to the New England Patriots.

However, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick thinks JJ McCarthy will be drafted ahead of Maye.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Look, I'll just tell you this, at the combine, a good friend of mine who is a high ranking official for a football team, told me then, at the combine, 'Lou, JJ McCarthy will not get outside of the top-five.," he said on Get Up.

"Teams have been feeling this way for a long time, we are just catching wind of it now, because all of a sudden things are starting to leak out, scouts talk, directors talk, and people want to give information away that they shouldn't be giving away.

"They had been liking JJ all along, it's just now it's becoming more discussed in mass. This wouldn't surprise me at all. Matter of fact, a good friend of mine texted me this the other day, the more I watch these two, the more I have a feeling that JJ is going to go ahead of Drake Maye."

If McCarthy gets drafted ahead of Maye, it would be a bit of a surprise, but whether he goes to the Patriots at third overall or to another team is uncertain.

JJ McCarthy vs Drake Maye stats

JJ McCarthy led the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship this season. McCarthy is a very interesting prospect heading into the draft.

Michigan was a run-heavy offense, and he was more of a game manager. But, last season, McCarthy did go 240-for-332 for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Drake Maye, meanwhile, went 269-for-425 for 3,608 yards for 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. However, it was a step down after his sophomore season, where he went 342-for-517 for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

McCarthy is six-foot-three and weighs 202 pounds, while Maye is six-foot-four and 230 pounds. Although Maye has more size, both are more known as pocket passers.

Poll : Who do you think will be drafted first? JJ McCarthy Drake Maye 0 votes View Discussion