"They want their second chance, they want the noise.": Coach Prime pumped up for Colorado ahead of season opener at TCU

The start of the college football season means the expectations for Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes begin. The Buffaloes kick off their season today on the road against the 17th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs and are expected to be a lot better than the program was last season.

While speaking to former NFL teammate Troy Aikman on College Gameday, Colorado coach Deion Sanders told him about the excitement he has for the Buffaloes this season.

"I love the kids to be celebratory like I want my kids to have a good time. I really want them to show the love, passion for the game that they have, I just want them to fly around and show who they are becuase we got a bunch of second-chance kids, man. They want their second chance. They want the noise and we've delivered it to them and they can't wait to put it on display."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

This is going to be something to monitor throughout the college football season as this team headed by Coach Prime is not expected to win many games. With a record number of transfers and a lot of excitement, eyes are going to be glued to see how Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes perform this season.

How well can this Colorado Buffaloes team realistically perform under Coach Prime this season?

The Colorado Buffaloes were an atrocious 1-11 (1-8 in the Pac-12) last season with the team's only victory being an overtime win over the California Golden Bears. It is extremely difficult to completely facelift a program but Coach Prime seems to have done just that.

His coaching staff is full of former head coaches themselves so Deion Sanders has made sure he will not be outcoached. The talent Colorado has on the field is going to be outstanding as well. One example will be Travis Hunter, as he is expected to be a starting wide receiver on the offensive side and a starting cornerback on defense.

This team is going to need to pick up some early wins in order to get going and starting off with three ranked opponents in their first five games is going to be difficult. However, Coach Prime should be able to have these kids ready to dominate. While a berth in the College Football Playoff in Year 1 feels unrealistic, winning 4-6 games in the first year is attainable.

That would begin to create a culture for the program and make it a more desirable destination for recruits and transfers to come join. Don't count out the Colorado Buffaloes just yet this season.