“They wanted $60,000”: NFL vet reveals how his football program treated him after Deion Sanders defends Shedeur’s jersey retirement

NFL veteran Ryan Broyles thinks many football programs treat their former players right, as many have criticized Colorado retiring Shedeur Sanders' jersey.

Sanders was at Colorado for two years and helped turn around the program. But, many are surprised his jersey is getting retired, not even six months after playing his last game.

Many fans thought Shedeur was only getting his jersey retired due to Deion being his dad and the coach. After Deion was asked about Shedeur having his jersey retired, Ryan Broyles, who played three years in the NFL and was a start player at Oklahoma, took aim at his high school.

"I’ve never been a me guy but this is how I feel about Norman High School. home town kid. multiple D1 offers. left the NCAA with more catches than anyone in NCAA History. 2 time All American 2nd round draft pick. They wanted $60,000 from me to get recognized," Broyles wrote.

As Broyles says, many schools don't treat their former great players correctly, so he is glad to see Colorado and Deion recognizing Shedeur and Travis Hunter right away.

Shedeur Sanders is Colorado's single-season passing yards leader, single-game passing yards leader, career passing touchdowns leader, and the single single-season passing touchdowns leader, so he does have several records which could warrant his jersey being retired.

Deion Sanders defends Colorado retiring Shedeur Sanders' jersey

After Colorado announced that Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter would have their jerseys retired, many fans were critical of it.

Yet, Deion Sanders felt like both of them had a huge impact, and their jerseys should have been retired.

“This is the first time I ever seen it sore,” Deion said, via NBC Sports. “I don’t know if you know it, but I think every jersey I darn near played in is retired. So I’m pretty familiar with this. It’s never been sore.”

Colorado athletic director Rick George also defended the move as he felt like Shedeur and Travis deserved their jerseys to be retired.

“Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are both great Buffs and exceptional talents who have been tremendous representatives of our program and of our university and led our team back to national prominence,” George said.

“Recognizing the accomplishments of a Heisman Trophy winner and record-setting quarterback who ushered in this new era of CU football now does not detract from accomplishments of the past. Rather, it adds to the rich legacy of CU football that has been passed down over the years by everyone who has worn a CU uniform.”

Shedeur and Travis join Byron White, Joe Roming, and Bobby Anderson, with retired football jerseys at Colorado.

