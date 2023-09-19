"They will be exposed next week to Oregon" - CFB fans react to Colorado Buffaloes' undefeated 3-0 record

The Colorado Buffaloes are enjoying their new-found limelight under coach Deion Sanders this season. This comes after they managed to secure only one win in their forgettable campaign last season.

Coach Prime joined the Colorado Buffaloes and began a complete revamp of the team. They have now won the first three games of the 2023 season, defeating TCU, Nebraska, and most recently, Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Last weekend's clash at Folsom Field left fans gasping till the very end. Shedeur Sanders once again proved himself by leading the Buffs to an epic comeback by making a game-winning pass in the second overtime to secure a 43-35 win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

After the Colorado Buffaloes secured their third consecutive win of the season, ESPN shared a video on social media showcasing their campaign record so far in 2023.

Expand Tweet

This led to a lot of fans coming forward to state that Deion Sanders and his team are yet to play some of the better teams in college football this season:

One fan even wrote.

"Omg they will be exposed next week to Oregon"

Expand Tweet

A few other fans followed suit and had similar reactions, claiming that the hype around the Buffs would come crashing down after games against tougher opponents.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Colorado Buffaloes did suffer a massive blow in the game against Colorado State, as Travis Hunter was taken to the hospital after being tackled by Henry Blackburn.

Expand Tweet

After the game, Deion Sanders reportedly told 247Sports that Travis Hunter is expected to be out for at least three weeks. Hunter has been an important part of the roster this season, putting up an incredible performance on his debut for the Buffs. Now, with him out of the picture, what changes will Coach Prime make for the game against the highly favorite Oregon Ducks in Week 4?

The Rams are concerned about death threats made to Henry Blackburn for injuring Travis Hunter

After the game on Saturday, CSU athletic director Joe Parker stated that safety Henry Blackburn and his mother have been receiving constant death threats for his tackle that led to Travis Hunter's injury.

Expand Tweet

Their cell phone numbers were leaked on the internet, which led to enraged fans making threatening calls. Not only this, but even Blackburn's home and campus address were shared all over social media.

Coach Jay Norvell addressed the issue with the press. He stated that he was concerned for the safety of his players and wanted stringent action to be taken in order to keep such situations in check.

Expand Tweet

"I hope there can be some accountability in that type of behavior. I'm very concerned for our kids. There's really no place for that in athletics and sports", Jav Norvell said.

Colorado State are yet to record their first win of the season, as they go on to face Middle Tennessee next.