"They did it years ago with Ben Roethlisberger": Adam Rank makes bold prediction for Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL draft

Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, continues to make noise in the NFL circles with less than a week until the Green Bay event on Thursday. The Colorado quarterback has been one of the most talked-about prospects in this year's draft class.

NFL insider Adam Rank, who recently released his final mock draft, left Sanders out of his top 10 picks and reserved his choice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike Tomlin and Co. hold the No. 21 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

The team is going through an interesting patch, and they are on the lookout for a starting quarterback after Russell Wilson left for the New York Giants this offseason.

Insider Adam Rank believes Sanders could be the next Ben Roethlisberger, where he can lead the franchise to eventually become a dynasty, which he did at Jackson State and Colorado alongside his father. Not to mention, Tomlin's resemblance to Deion Sanders in terms of style and passion for the game makes it an even more likely spot.

“I think, I think the Steelers obviously need to drop the quarterback at some point, whether you sign Aaron Rodgers or not, they need to go out there and get a quarterback,” Rank said on Saturday’s episode of The Insiders to Tom Pelissero and Judy Battista. [Timestamp - 20:30]

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

“They need to get their quarterback of the future at some point. Shedeur Sanders makes a lot of sense. Now, obviously, he still needs some growth. This would be a situation where you want him to sit on the bench and go out there and grow and eventually become the starting quarterback.

"They did it years ago with Ben Roethlisberger, when they already had Tommy Maddox on the roster. They drafted Ben Roethlisberger, and so that was actually in Week 9, when he eventually became the starter. But Shedeur Sanders makes a lot of sense for me right here,” he added.

Shedeur Sanders bid adieu to Colorado last week

It was an emotional moment for the quarterback last week, who became the trailblazer for a new beginning in Boulder. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's jerseys were retired, and their names were engraved on the walls of Folsom Field on Saturday during Colorado's spring game.

The duo cherished the moment by attending the event personally and interacting with the fans. They had separate autograph sessions and interacted with the fans. Almost 20,000+ spectators attended the event.

Next up, it's time for Sanders to translate his skills to the pro league, where he will find his name being announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday in Green Bay.

