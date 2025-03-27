"Thighs are like oak trees": Fans amazed by LSU star Major Burns' unbelievable vertical at Pro Day

Safety Major Burns participated in the LSU Tigers' Pro Day on Wednesday in Baton Rouge. Several top prospects from the program have declared for the upcoming NFL draft. However, Burns made a strong case for himself with his insane vertical.

On Thursday, the Tigers shared a clip of Major Burns' vertical jump during his Pro Day on Instagram. He showed off his insane leg strength and left bystanders in awe with his leap. The cornerback recorded a 37-and-a-half vertical jump while being cheered on by the onlookers.

Fans were left in awe of the LSU safety's leap, complimenting him on his well-toned physique and shredded legs through the comments section:

"WALK ON!!!! dem thights are like oak trees!!!," one fan said.

"DANG," another fan commented.

"Gives you wings!," one fan said.

"He dat dude frl," another fan wrote.

"These are the ABSOLUTE BEST ATHLETES hurry up football season I can't wait," this fan said.

"ngl brother I'm getting up there to but good shi," one fan commented.

Major Burns was snubbed from an invite to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. However, he utilized the Pro Day opportunity to make a case for himself and improve his draft stock.

Apart from his vertical jump, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds. He also recorded a time of 4.44 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle but decided not to participate in the broad jump.

Looking back at Major Burns' collegiate career

Coming out of Madison Prep Academy, Burns initially flipped his commitment from LSU to Texas A&M, but later decided to land with the Georgia Bulldogs. During his freshman campaign in 2020, he played in a total of six games for the Bulldogs and recorded five total tackles.

Burns then entered the transfer portal and joined the LSU Tigers. During the 2021 season, he recorded 25 total tackles along with one interception and one pass defended.

Within a span of four seasons in Baton Rouge, the safety tallied a total of 203 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions. In his final campaign with the LSU Tigers last year, Burn helped them to a 9-4 campaign but decided not to participate in the Texas Bowl game.

Burns is projected as a late Day 2 to Day 3 pick next month. It will be interesting to see if his Pro Day performance helps him improve his draft stock and climb up the ladder.

