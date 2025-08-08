"Thirteen straight losses": CFB insider highlights crucial stat putting Penn State HC James Franklin under pressure in 2025

After a 13-3 finish in 2024, including a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance, Penn State is ranked No. 3 in the preseason Coaches Poll, receiving 14 first-place votes out of 67. However, even with the momentum, ESPN’s Heather Dinich mentioned a stat that continues to follow Nittany Lions coach James Franklin.

“It feels like it’s now or never for (James Franklin),” Dinich said on Thursday’s episode of “Get Up.” “Hembo told me he’s lost thirteen straight games against AP Top-5 teams since 2018 and each of the last five have been by single digits. How painful is that?”

In 2024, Penn State’s only losses came against ranked opponents: No. 4 Ohio State (20-13), No. 1 Oregon (45-37) and No. 7 Notre Dame (27-24).

Projecting forward, Franklin said over the summer that this is the best staff and group of players he’s ever had at Penn State. He brought in Jim Knowles, Ohio State’s former defensive coordinator, and cornerstone players like quarterback Drew Allar, running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen as well as defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton are all returning.

Along with Knowles, Franklin also hired offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki last offseason and transferred in three Top-50 receivers according to On3.

Penn State also has an easier Big Ten schedule this year, with the hardest games being Ohio State (away) and Oregon (home). The Nittany Lions will start the season by playing three nonconference games against Nevada, Florida International and Villanova.

James Franklin reflects on his tenure at Penn State

During a preseason camp special on Tuesday with the Big Ten Network, James Franklin looked back on his 11 years at the helm of the program and expressed pride in the progress the team has made.

“I’m proud of it, all right?” Franklin said. “And what I mean by that is, you guys know, when we got to Penn State, it looked a little bit different, obviously. One of the best programs historically. But, there was a rough patch. And you know, to think about what we’ve been able to do, the consistency that we’ve been able to do.

"The number of players that have gone on and done special things, and then obviously the excitement for this season. So I’m just, I’m really proud of it all. The coaching staff we’ve put together, how the facilities have changed since we’ve arrived, all of it. Because in today’s college football, it all matters.”

For the 2025 season, ESPN’s FPI ranks the Nittany Lions fifth nationally, giving the team a 7.6% chance to win the national championship.

