“This is 10/10 ragebait”: CFB fans explode as Matt Rhule linked to Penn State after James Franklin gets fired

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has been marked as a top candidate for the Penn State head coaching job after the firing of James Franklin on Saturday. The Nittany Lions have struggled this season and won only three of its first six games in 2025.CBS Sports' reporter John Talty broke the possibility on Sunday."I've already talked to multiple people who expect that there is a very good possibility that Matt Ruhl will be the next head coach at Penn State," Talty said. "He's of course a Penn State alum. I've also been told by multiple people that he has a close relationship with the athletic director."So there are people who think this. It's early, so I want to be careful how I say this, but there are people in the industry who believe that this will not be much of a search, that this is going to begin and end with Matt Ruhle." Fans had wild reactions to Talty's claim."This is 10/10 rage bait. You get clicks from Husker fans and PSU fans," a fan said."Why would you leave a job at Nebraska for a job at Penn State?" one said."He isn't leaving Nebraska lol," a person said.Fans reacred as Matt Rhule linked to Penn State after James Franklin gets firedRhule's third season at Nebraska has been promising so far, with the Huskers sitting at 5-1 after Week 7.Some Huskers fans expressed frustration over the speculation of Rhule leaving the school."Stop this narrative," a fan said."For the love of God, NO!!" one said."These people don't know sh*t they just say that cuz he played there, Rhule wants to build a future with Nebraska. Maybe in like 5 years if they aren't any better and the job is open again," a person said.Fans reacred as Matt Rhule linked to Penn State after James Franklin gets firedRhule's 2022 contract with Nebraska is an eight-year deal worth $74 million, with a $5 million buyout if he leaves before Jan. 1, 2026. Penn State would need to offer more than his current $8.5 million salary (according to SI) to acquire him.CFB analyst provides his take on Matt Rhule for Penn State James Franklin finished his 11-plus seasons at the Penn State Nittany Lions with a 104-45 record before being let go. Terry Smith has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.Like many others, CBS Sports' Carter Bahns shared his perspective on Matt Rhule as a potential replacement."Matt Rhule is the definition of a program builder," Bahns wrote. "He pulled both Temple and Baylor out of the mud and promptly turned them into conference championship contenders, and he is on track to do the same at Nebraska."Rhule's résumé suggests he may be ready for a job of this stature, and his background with the school makes him an obvious fit."Since 1950, Penn State has only fired four head coaches.