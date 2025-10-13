  • home icon
  • College Football
  • “This is 10/10 ragebait”: CFB fans explode as Matt Rhule linked to Penn State after James Franklin gets fired

“This is 10/10 ragebait”: CFB fans explode as Matt Rhule linked to Penn State after James Franklin gets fired

By Maliha
Modified Oct 13, 2025 11:16 GMT
Matt Rhule and James Franklin (Credit-Getty)
Matt Rhule and James Franklin (Credit-Getty)

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has been marked as a top candidate for the Penn State head coaching job after the firing of James Franklin on Saturday. The Nittany Lions have struggled this season and won only three of its first six games in 2025.

Ad

CBS Sports’ reporter John Talty broke the possibility on Sunday.

“I've already talked to multiple people who expect that there is a very good possibility that Matt Ruhl will be the next head coach at Penn State,” Talty said. “He's of course a Penn State alum. I've also been told by multiple people that he has a close relationship with the athletic director.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“So there are people who think this. It's early, so I want to be careful how I say this, but there are people in the industry who believe that this will not be much of a search, that this is going to begin and end with Matt Ruhle.”
Ad

Fans had wild reactions to Talty's claim.

“This is 10/10 rage bait. You get clicks from Husker fans and PSU fans,” a fan said.
“Why would you leave a job at Nebraska for a job at Penn State?” one said.
“He isn't leaving Nebraska lol,” a person said.
Fans reacred as Matt Rhule linked to Penn State after James Franklin gets fired
Fans reacred as Matt Rhule linked to Penn State after James Franklin gets fired

Rhule’s third season at Nebraska has been promising so far, with the Huskers sitting at 5-1 after Week 7.

Ad

Some Huskers fans expressed frustration over the speculation of Rhule leaving the school.

“Stop this narrative,” a fan said.
“For the love of God, NO!!” one said.
“These people don't know sh*t they just say that cuz he played there, Rhule wants to build a future with Nebraska. Maybe in like 5 years if they aren't any better and the job is open again,” a person said.
Ad
Fans reacred as Matt Rhule linked to Penn State after James Franklin gets fired
Fans reacred as Matt Rhule linked to Penn State after James Franklin gets fired

Rhule’s 2022 contract with Nebraska is an eight-year deal worth $74 million, with a $5 million buyout if he leaves before Jan. 1, 2026. Penn State would need to offer more than his current $8.5 million salary (according to SI) to acquire him.

Ad

CFB analyst provides his take on Matt Rhule for Penn State

James Franklin finished his 11-plus seasons at the Penn State Nittany Lions with a 104-45 record before being let go. Terry Smith has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Like many others, CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns shared his perspective on Matt Rhule as a potential replacement.

Ad
“Matt Rhule is the definition of a program builder,” Bahns wrote. “He pulled both Temple and Baylor out of the mud and promptly turned them into conference championship contenders, and he is on track to do the same at Nebraska.
“Rhule's résumé suggests he may be ready for a job of this stature, and his background with the school makes him an obvious fit.”

Since 1950, Penn State has only fired four head coaches.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More

Penn State Nittany Lions Fan? Check out the latest Nittany Lions depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications