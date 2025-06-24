"This is actually diabolical" - CFB fans react to Hugh Freeze reportedly playing golf 10 of the first 20 days in June

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze hasn't led the team to a winning record since being hired in November 2022. Ahead of the 2025 season, Freeze reportedly played 10 rounds of golf in the first 20 days of June.

When fans on social media found out about Freeze's golf habit, they had some wild reactions.

"This is actually diabolical. If my coach is ever a single digit handicap, he ain’t crootin enough," one tweeted.

James Geeb @DabPenBellamy LINK This is actually diabolical. If my coach is ever a single digit handicap, he ain’t crootin enough

"But his quarterback isnt allowed to go to the Manning Passing Academy," another added.

"Scott frost has a challenger," a third commented.

Many others also took digs at Freeze and Auburn.

"It just means more," one added.

"At least Auburn is keeping the burner phones away," a fan tweeted.

"If he played golf down in the Tampa area, might want to scrub those calls," a user commented.

Freeze still has more than two months before Auburn's 2025 season gets underway. However, some Auburn fans appear to be concerned that he has seemingly been spending his time playing golf rather than looking to build the team for next season.

Four-star wideout flips from Hugh Freeze's Auburn to commit to Florida State

Auburn HC Hugh Freeze - Source: Getty

On Monday, four-star wideout Devin Carter flipped his commitment from Hugh Freeze's Auburn to Florida State. The receiver, who is part of the 2026 class, had been committed to the Tigers since January, but appears to be heading to Florida State next year.

Carter was the third player from the 2026 class to de-commit from Auburn, following four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle and four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett.

As things stand, Auburn's recruitment class ranks No. 72 nationally, which is the second-worst in the Southeastern Conference, as per 247Sports.

Freeze needs to do a better job with recruitment if he wants a stronger team for the future. Across two seasons with the Tigers, he has compiled an 11-14 record.

Some believe that Freeze might be on the hot seat if he doesn't lead Auburn to a winning season in 2025.

