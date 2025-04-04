"This is awesome dude": J.D. PicKell exhilarated by Bryce Underwood's viral clip from Michigan practice

Bryce Underwood has brought great optimism to the future of the Michigan Wolverines. Currently in competition for the starting quarterback position with veteran Mikey Keene, Underwood seems like he might take the QB1 role as spring practice goes on. So far, he’s living up to the excitement around him.

Coaches and players have been vocal about the playmaker, saying he could be the difference-maker Michigan needs. Analyst J.D. PicKell, who has fully jumped on the bandwagon, was particularly excited about a play made by Underwood during spring practice, which he called “an absolute rock.”

PicKell said that the throw was made during a full team scrimmage and that it was a perfect pass to Channing Goodwin, who made a great catch.

“This is awesome, dude,” PicKell said on Friday's episode of his show (Timestamp: 0:30). “This is awesome. If you’re a Michigan fan, that's all you need to see. We were talking about Bryce Underwood throwing routes on air and getting fired up about it.”

He further noted that the play was a sign of good things to come, especially after last season, where Michigan’s longest pass was only 36 yards.

"So this is a glimpse, literally, if you’re a Michigan fan, at your future," PicKell added. "When you brought Bryce Underwood in, it was for visions like this of the vertical passing game.”

Michigan’s defensive players on Bryce Underwood

The excitement around Bryce Underwood is growing, and it’s not just because of his incredible plays during practice but also due to the praise he’s receiving from his teammates.

"He's an athlete,” second-year edge rusher Dom Nichols said, via Michigan Wire. “He's good at what he does. He's just going to keep getting better. I've seen good things out of him. He's still young.

"I can't talk about his progressions because I don't know nothing about that, but he'll stay in the pocket and throw that ball when we're coming at him, so that's a good thing to see."

Meanwhile, fifth-year tackle Rayshaun Benny mentioned how Underwood can dodge defenders and throw the ball accurately. Senior linebacker Jimmy Rolder also spoke highly of Underwood, calling him a great athlete who does a good job moving around and making plays outside the pocket.

