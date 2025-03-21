"This is the best job in country": Steve Sarkisian shows love for Texas nation as new journey begins after latest extension

Steve Sarkisian is clearly enjoying his time at Austin. After spending almost two decades in various cities and campuses, Coach Sark feels Austin is the best place that he has ever been to. He called his Texas job one of the most luxurious and best opportunities in the country owing to the rich culture and passionate fan base.

This week, the head coach opened up about his love for the Longhorns and shared his feelings after signing a contract extension with the program.

New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan hosted Steve Sarkisian for a brief interaction on his “Off The Edge” podcast on Thursday where they discussed each other's journey, and especially the head coach's time at Austin. Sarkisian said about his journey so far (1:20):

“It's been an amazing experience. You know, I am. I've been a head coach three times now at three really pretty incredible places, University of Washington, USC, and then to get this opportunity to be at Texas, which, in my opinion, is the best job in the country.

"Hands down, from not only the history and tradition the University of Texas, the education, the school, but to be in Austin, too many people don't go pro, sports, so all this stuff that's happening, and it's still about UT. Is still about what we're doing on the 40 acres."

Sarkisian led the program to a strong season in its first year at SEC. It became the only program from the league to make the College Football Playoff semifinal even though the final result didn't go in its favor. It wrapped up the season with a 13-3 record and showcased what Texas means to the conference.

Texas Longhorns secure Steve Sarkisian till 2031

After a spectacular campaign, Steve Sarkisian was offered a hefty extension by Chris Del Conte in 2025. He will stay with the program through the 2031 season. According to the latest deal, he will make $10.8 million this season as compared to the $10.4 million he was expected to make as per his previous contract.

By the end of his final season, he is slated to receive $12.3 million including incentives and other bonuses binded with his contract. This move makes him one of the highest paid coaches in college football.

