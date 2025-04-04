"This is business" - Cam Newton makes feelings known about Deion Sanders $54 million contract extension

Colorado coach Deion Sanders led the Buffaloes to a stellar 2024 season winning nine games and achieving bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years in a new conference. As a result, the Buffs coach was awarded with a massive five-year, $54 million contract extension on Mar. 28, which made him the highest paid coach in the Big 12.

During Thursday's segment of the "4th and 1" podcast, outspoken former Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton gave his opinion on Sanders' new contract and his future in Boulder while making a big claim about the post-Shedeur Sanders era (40:40).

"It's business," Cam Newton said. "You gotta understand that first and foremost. If Deion asks himself this question, 'Hey, what's good for business? For me? I got my vested interest in this. And if it isn't good business for me, then I ain't gonna stay.' This is shocking, because I didn't think he was gonna be there this year, like real talk.

"But, I think the greatness of Deion Sanders' greatness as a coach will come to fruition even more because he doesn't have any vested interest to hold back on his coaching ability. I think they win a national championship without his sons there."

Analyst disagrees with Deion Sanders' new contract

During Wednesday's segment of "First Take," ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith disagreed with the amount that the charismatic Coach Prime will earn in his new contract despite the fact that it makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country.

“I’m not happy. Five years, 54 million—Deion Sanders deserves more. I’m happy for him; it seems like a really good contract," Smith said. "I applauded it last week. But upon further thinking, reminding myself of how irrelevant Colorado was until he brought them national—not just national attention, but national prominence. [0:15]

“I think the brother’s worth at least 25 million more myself. But I’m happy for him. He’s happy, so I’m happy for him. But let me be very clear to America—Prime Time, Deion Sanders, specifically at the University of Colorado, with what he has done for that program, that brother is underpaid.”

The spotlight will be on Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes during the 2025 college football season after the departure of Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter and the projected No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders who helped to power the Buffs to their best season in a decade.

