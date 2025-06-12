"This is cheating" - CFB fans stunned over Kirby Smart's Georgia having only 3 road games after 2025 season schedule release

Georgia released the details of its schedule for the 2025 season on Thursday. The Bulldogs are on a mission to reclaim the national championship they last won in the 2022 season after failing to advance beyond the second round of the playoffs last season.
The Southeastern Conference will keep its 2024 schedule format for 2025, with venues switched. Georgia will play three SEC road games next season, visiting Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State. The Bulldogs will also face Georgia Tech and Florida on neutral ground.
The Bulldogs, having to play just three games on the road in 2025, have generated a lot of reactions from college football fans. While the advantage comes due to the number of road games the team played last season, many fans see the program's schedule as unfair.
"This is cheating, this is dog s**t. How the f**k they only have 3 road games. What the f**k is this s**t," a fan said.
Georgia football schedule in 2025
Saturday, Aug. 3: Marshall – 3:30 pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 6: Austin Peay – 3:30 pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 13: at Tennessee – 3:30 pm, ABC
Saturday, Sept. 27: Alabama – 7:30 pm, ABC
Saturday, Oct. 4: Kentucky – Noon, ABC or ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 11: at Auburn – Night
Saturday, Oct. 18: Ole Miss – Flex
Saturday, Nov. 1: Florida (in Jacksonville) – 3:30 pm, ABC
Saturday, Nov. 8: at Mississippi State – Noon, ABC or ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 15: Texas – Flex
Saturday, Nov. 22: Charlotte – 12:45 pm, SECN
Friday, Nov. 28: Georgia Tech (in Atlanta) – 3:30 pm, ABC
Kirby Smart called out SEC commissioner for Georgia’s 2024 schedule
Following Georgia’s 22-19 overtime victory over Texas in the SEC championship game last season, Kirby Smart threw a shot at SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Standing next to Sankey, the Bulldogs coach expressed his displeasure at the number of road games they had to play.
"Well, it means rest for our team that Greg Sankey and his staff sent on the road all year long," Smart said when asked about earning a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. "We get to take a little bit of a break and get ready for the College Football Playoff. This team needs some rest mentally."
The Bulldogs’ two losses in the 2024 regular season came on the road, falling to Alabama in Tuscaloosa and Ole Miss in Oxford. Smart and his team will be hoping to get the better of both teams in the upcoming season when they host them in Athens in Week 5 and Week 8.
