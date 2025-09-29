  • home icon
  College Football

"This is what you come to the SEC for": Diego Pavia shares his excitement for upcoming Tuscaloosa trip after 5-0 start

“This is what you come to the SEC for”: Diego Pavia shares his excitement for upcoming Tuscaloosa trip after 5-0 start

By Maliha
Modified Sep 29, 2025 13:30 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

Diego Pavia powered Vanderbilt to a 55-35 win over Utah State on Saturday, pushing the Commodores to a 5-0 start for the first time since 2008. Next on the schedule is a trip to Alabama, where Pavia is eager for their second SEC showdown of the 2025 season.

“Tuscaloosa will be a good, fun time,” Pavia said. “I've never played there. I think a few of the guys have been there, but this is what you come to the SEC for. You know, big games like this. So, we'll be really excited to go down there and check them out.”
With the Week 5 win, Vanderbilt extended its streak of winning each game by 20 or more points to five straight, tied for the third-longest season-opening run in SEC history, per ESPN Research. The win also lifted the Commodores to No. 16 in this week’s AP poll.

Meanwhile, Pavia and Vanderbilt face the No. 10 Alabama squad that edged Georgia 24-21 on the road last week.

The Crimson Tide will also be looking for revenge, as Vanderbilt’s 40-35 win over then-No. 1 Alabama in 2024 was not only their first-ever win over a top-ranked team, but also considered the biggest upset of the season.

Diego Pavia’s breakout performance earns national attention

In Saturday’s game, Diego Pavia threw five touchdown passes and added another score on the ground. With six total touchdowns, he became just the second Vanderbilt quarterback since 1996 to accomplish such a feat, joining Mike Wright Jr., who tallied four passing and two rushing touchdowns against Elon in 2022.

In the Week 5 contest, Pavia completed 26 of 34 passes for 321 yards while also rushing for 79 yards. His season numbers now stand at 94-of-126 for 1,211 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 74.6% completion rate, along with 48 carries for 294 rushing yards and two scores.

This performance has vaulted Pavia into the spotlight, with many analysts ranking him among the nation’s top quarterbacks. For instance, CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell placed Pavia third on his latest quarterback rankings behind Ty Simpson and Trinidad Chambliss.

After transferring from New Mexico State ahead of the 2024 season, Pavia has quickly established himself as Vanderbilt’s offensive leader. Now in just his second year with the Commodores, he is already being discussed as a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender.

Maliha

