"This is so cool" - Longhorns' Michael Taaffe wins fans' hearts with heartwarming gesture for Texas flood victims

Texas Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe paid a special tribute to the Texas flood victims at the Southeastern Conference media day event in Atlanta on Tuesday. Taaffe wore a burnt orange tie stitched with the initials of the 27 victims at Camp Mystic, one of the many communities impacted by the recent devastating floods in the state earlier this month.

Ad

CJ Vogel @CJVogel_OTF LINK #Texas DB Michael Taaffe has the initials of the victims from the tragic flooding at Camp Mystic stitched into his tie at SEC Media Days. “Football is cool, but this is real life.” @ontexasfootball

Ad

Trending

Taaffe also spoke about the victims on the stage, noting that some things matter more than football, which won the hearts of fans on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is so cool!!" one tweeted.

Joel Norris @pigskin_frenzy LINK This is so cool!!

Ad

"Good on him... Aggie here but I respect it," another added.

"Classy move to remember & honor many of those lost in the devastating Hill Country floods...." a third commented.

Many others joined in to praise Taaffee for his heartwarming gesture.

"How can you not root for this dude the way he represented Jake ehlinger, the way he carries himself," one wrote.

Ad

"Such a leader and all class. Love that guy. One of my favorite players of all time," another added.

"Best dude ever!" a fan tweeted.

According to reports, 134 died in the devastating Texas floods, while over 100 are still missing. The floods began on July 4 and wreaked havoc on locals in Texas.

Taaffe grew up about three hours east of Camp Mystic in Austin and attended Westlake High School. He committed to Texas in 2021 and has been part of the team ever since.

Ad

How did Michael Taaffe fare for Texas in the 2024 season?

Texas Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe - Source: Getty

In the 2024 season, Michael Taaffe recorded 78 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 10 passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He earned a second-team All-American selection for his strong outings with the Longhorns.

Ad

Taaffe helped Texas reach the College Football Playoff semifinal last season. However, his team missed out on a spot in the national title game following a loss to Ohio State.

It will be interesting to see if Taaffe can help the Longhorns win the national title in the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.