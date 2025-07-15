"This is so cool" - Longhorns' Michael Taaffe wins fans' hearts with heartwarming gesture for Texas flood victims

Texas Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe paid a special tribute to the Texas flood victims at the Southeastern Conference media day event in Atlanta on Tuesday. Taaffe wore a burnt orange tie stitched with the initials of the 27 victims at Camp Mystic, one of the many communities impacted by the recent devastating floods in the state earlier this month.
Taaffe also spoke about the victims on the stage, noting that some things matter more than football, which won the hearts of fans on social media.
"This is so cool!!" one tweeted.
"Good on him... Aggie here but I respect it," another added.
"Classy move to remember & honor many of those lost in the devastating Hill Country floods...." a third commented.
Many others joined in to praise Taaffee for his heartwarming gesture.
"How can you not root for this dude the way he represented Jake ehlinger, the way he carries himself," one wrote.
"Such a leader and all class. Love that guy. One of my favorite players of all time," another added.
"Best dude ever!" a fan tweeted.
According to reports, 134 died in the devastating Texas floods, while over 100 are still missing. The floods began on July 4 and wreaked havoc on locals in Texas.
Taaffe grew up about three hours east of Camp Mystic in Austin and attended Westlake High School. He committed to Texas in 2021 and has been part of the team ever since.
How did Michael Taaffe fare for Texas in the 2024 season?
In the 2024 season, Michael Taaffe recorded 78 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 10 passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He earned a second-team All-American selection for his strong outings with the Longhorns.
Taaffe helped Texas reach the College Football Playoff semifinal last season. However, his team missed out on a spot in the national title game following a loss to Ohio State.
It will be interesting to see if Taaffe can help the Longhorns win the national title in the 2025 season.
