"This is corny," "This is WILD": Fans react to Bill Belichick's UNC picture being targeted by NC State RB

With the arrival of Bill Belichick in Chapel Hill, the rivalry between North Carolina and NC State is set to get even more intense. The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach took his first job in college football with the Tar Heels back in December after spending close to five decades in the NFL.
NC State running back Hollywood Smothers stirred the rivalry pot on Thursday by posting a photo of a printed image of Belichick holding up a UNC shirt. The image was riddled with small holes and featured a dart stuck in it, suggesting it had been repurposed as a makeshift dartboard.
This comes after the running back’s performance in the last rivalry game between the two schools. In that game, Smothers recorded a team-high 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to earn the Wolfpack a 35-30 victory at the Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.
The picture posted by the running back has generated a lot of reactions among college football fans online. The antics have added further intensity to the rivalry game ahead of Bill Belichick's tenure with the Tar Heels. The Wolfpack has won the last four editions of the rivalry game.
Here's a look at some of the reactions online:
Other reactions from fans:
"Rent Free, they are so obsessed," a fan wrote.
"This is savage," another fan wrote.
"This kind of stuff always ages well," a fan commented.
"They're still gonna lose, cry harder," another fan commented.
Rob Gronkowski explains why Bill Belichick needs to win at North Carolina
Bill Belichick has been at the center of attention over the past few months because of his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. Many believe this is bound to bring a lot of extra attention to the coach. However, Rob Gronkowski noted that Belichick can shut many up by winning at UNC.
“Bill has to produce and I'm going to be tuning in and I want to see him win some games,” Gronkowski told People on Thursday. “Because if he wins some games, he'll shut everyone up. And that would be fun to see, man.
“...He knows the game inside and out better than anyone, so we're just super excited to see what he can do on the field. Now, I'm kind of getting sick of all the BS off the field. I want to see how it's going to go down on the field now in the ACC.”
The recent behavior of NC State running back Hollywood Smother is also a motivation for Bill Belichick to win at North Carolina right from the 2025 season. The coach’s exploits were undeniable on the professional stage, and he needs to replicate that at the professional level.
