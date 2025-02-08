“This is a dog fight”: CFB analyst previews Colorado’s QB conflict as Kaidon Salter takes on Julian Lewis for starting job

The Shedeur Sanders era is over for the Colorado Buffaloes. The future will now be resting on the arms of either Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter or 4-star prospect Julian Lewis.

As both players prepare to battle for the job, On3 college football analyst JD Pickell spoke about this quarterback battle. Pickell expects a close battle between both Colorado newcomers.

“I think this is a dog fight," PicKell said. "I think Julian Lewis absolutely pushes this thing probably into and through fall camp. I just think that Kaidon Salters and his experience and his mobility, and the fact that they brought him in in general. They didn’t bring in some scrub to just back up Julian Lewis. They didn’t bring in some dude that was there to be a backstop."

Kaidon Salter led the Liberty Flames to their only undefeated regular season in 2023. The Cedar Hill, Texas native is coming off a 1,886 passing yard season. He also threw for 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. In addition, he ran for 587 yards and seven scores.

On the other hand, Julian Lewis was possibly the biggest name on the Buffaloes’ recruiting list. Lewis is not as athletically gifted as Salter and operates better from a clean pocket. That could also come into play, given the struggles of Colorado’s offensive line in recent years.

Pickell thinks experience might be the difference maker in Colorado's choice. Salter will finish his college career this season, while Lewis is the quarterback of the future in Boulder.

“I’m going to lean Kaidon Salter actually, and he’ll be my prediction," PicKell said. "Let me be clear, though. This is not me being down on Julian Lewis at all. He is the future and to be honest, I have been very open about this, I love honestly freshman quarterbacks having a chance to sit for their first year."

Former Colorado QB Sanders doesn’t care about being the top pick

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is believed to be a candidate for the top pick in the NFL Draft. However, the former Buffaloes quarterback told ESPN that it wouldn’t bother him if he didn’t hear his name called first.

"Why would I be mad?" Shedeur Sanders told ESPN's Kevin Clark. "These are good problems to have. You could be in a way worse situation. Being No. 1 that don’t really matter to me at the end of the day. I could go No. 1, but it may not be a fit. I could go No. 2 and it’d be a fit. I could go No. 3 and it’d be a fit. It’s all about fit."

Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are expected to be the first two quarterbacks coming off the board, which also puts them among the most likely players selected at the top of the Draft.

The first pick currently belongs to the Tennessee Titans, but there is no indication of what they’ll do at this point. Tennessee is believed to be looking for a quarterback, but could also trade out of the top spot to get more draft capital and overhaul their roster.

Other quarterback-needy teams who could be interested in drafting Sanders are the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.

