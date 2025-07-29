"This is dope" "GOAT": Fans speechless as Deion Sanders blesses concussion-ridden Colorado RB with special surprise on exit

  • home icon
By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Jul 29, 2025 20:03 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days (image credit: IMAGN)

Colorado coach Deion Sanders offered to support Buffaloes running back Charlie Offerdahl through dental school. Offerdahl mentioned his intention to apply to dental school after announcing he was retiring from football after suffering a severe concussion.

“Obviously, I haven’t been here this summer," Offerrdahl said on Tuesday.
"I won’t be coming back this year. Just how serious this last concussion was, and how many I’ve had leading up to it, it’s pretty scary for me and my family. I will be hanging it up. I just wanted to take this time and let everybody know here and thank you guys. I love you guys, how much you guys have done for me in my football career.”
Sanders responded to Offerdahl's announcement.

“I want to make sure we take care of him,” Sanders said.

Sanders’ commitment to take care of Offerdahl sparked fan reactions on X.

“This is dope,” one fan wrote.
“The goat,” Alabama Basketball wrote.
“Everyone can hate on Prime all they want but no one can deny what he does for every single player on his team. This dude is changing lives and setting paths for these kids’ futures while damn near every other coach out there is just looking for that next bowl win and nothing else,” a fan commented.
“This has to be one of the hardest things you have to do as an athlete. All the years, blood, sweat, tears, and camaraderie. Man. Stay blessed, and best of luck in all future endeavors, Charlie,” a fan said.
“Genuine love right here, from the heart,” another fan said.
“I’ll never understand why people hate on Coach Prime.” one fan tweeted.
Deion Sanders opens up about health struggles

Deion Sanders made headlines on Monday when he announced that he underwent surgery to remove his bladder. The operation came following the discovery of tumors in his bladder. However, he noted that he is now cancer-free after the successful surgery.

The Colorado coach cleared the air on his health status after being away from the public eye in recent months. Sanders shut down questions on his health during the the Buffaloes' Big 12 Media Days on July 9.

The former NFL star will focus on steering Colorado into a new era following the departure of stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

