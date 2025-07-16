"This dude is legit retarded": CFB fans lose cool over Thomas Castellanos doubling down on Alabama chirp in latest viral clip

Quarterback Thomas Castellanos transferred from Boston College to Florida State ahead of the 2025 season, following a two-year tenure that included injuries and a loss of his starting job. He will be DJ Uiagalelei’s replacement after the Seminoles’ 2-10 campaign in 2024.

Ad

Ahead of FSU’s season opener against Alabama on Aug. 30, he told On3’s Pete Nakos in June:

“I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don't have Nick Saban to save them. I just don't see them stopping me.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Castellanos continued to talk up the Seminoles’ season-opening game against Alabama on Tuesday. In a workout clip posted by “Well Off Media,” Castellanos jokingly told Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Horton:

Ad

Trending

“Oh, you play with Bama? Man, listen. Y’all boys gonna see.”

He then explained why he’s been challenging the Crimson Tide ahead of the matchup.

"On the real though, bro, you watch any interview, I don't ever talk like that," Castellanos told Horton. "But like, those boys coming off of 2-10. I just had to install some confidence, you feel me? That's all I'm trying to do... I'm trying to make it the biggest stage possible."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans on X reacted to the interaction.

“This dude is legit retarded,” a fan said.

“Nothing to see, just athletes talking... Making this to be bigger than what it is,” one wrote.

“He gave away his sauce when he said “they coming off 2-10 Im just trying to install confidence” lol nahh STAND on what you said. Dont make it like you’re trying to JUST motivate the team, actually believe what you said. Otherwise it’s just yappin imo,” a fan commented.

Ad

More comments followed.

“Confidence is key, I guess,” a fan said.

“If FSU comes out with the win after a 2-10 season…man would that shake mountains 😂 I don’t believe it will happen but damn that would be a crazy reality to be apart of,” a fan commented.

“LMFAOOO,” one said.

Thomas Castellanos’ comments have ignited the Tide’s spirit

After Thomas Castellanos' initial comments about Alabama and Nick Saban, linebacker Deontae Lawson responded to them during the SEC Media Days on Tuesday.

Ad

"It's definitely in the back of your mind," Lawson said. " I won't forget what he said. All disrespect will be addressed accordingly. I'll just stand on that."

With the Crimson Tide still deciding who their starting quarterback will be, and the Seminoles hoping for a favorable rematch, the Aug. 30 game is turning out to be a must-watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More